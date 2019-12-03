Baz Luhrmann's Hit Musical STRICTLY BALLROOM is Coming to Wolverhampton

Baz Luhrmann's smash hit musical STRICTLY BALLROOM is set to sweep audiences off their feet once more with the announcement of the new 2020/2021 tour, directed by dancer, choreographer and Britain's favourite TV judge; the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood.

Foxtrotting around the UK and Ireland and visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 5 - 10 October, the show is based on the award-winning, global film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom that inspired the world to dance. Tickets are on sale next week!

This all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering nine-month tour will see the show dazzle audiences all over the UK & Ireland. Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, STRICTLY BALLROOM brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve.

This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the 2020/21 UK tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical - it's going to be fab-u-lous! The theatre is where I come alive and it is there that I feel in my most creative element. Having directed the UK Arena Tour of Strictly Come Dancing for the past few years, I simply cannot wait to put my stamp on this iconic and much-loved musical. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!"

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom...

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with Strictly Ballroom, the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann's STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!

Tickets for STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSIAL from Monday 5 - Saturday 10 October 2020 will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand and members on Monday 9 December at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters. Public bookings open on Wednesday 11 December at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





