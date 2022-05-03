Bauhaus Announces UK Show at Brixton Academy

Bauhaus (Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J) have announced a new performance at Brixton Academy as part of their summer tour. The group will perform at the venue on August 9th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 6th at 9am, BST. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.alttickets.com/bauhaus-tickets.



Last month, Bauhaus released the new song "Drink The New Wine" which was recorded last year during lockdown with the four members sharing audio files. The track employs the Surrealists' 'Exquisite Corpse' device whereby each artist adds to the piece without seeing what the others have done.



Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect. The title refers to the very first 'Cadavre exquis' drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, 'Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau' ('The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine.')



For the recording, the four musicians each had one minute and eight tracks at their disposal plus a shared sixty seconds plus four tracks for a composite at the end. All done without hearing what the others had laid down. The only common link being a prerecorded beat courtesy of Kevin. The final playback came as synchronistic revelation.

** Designates New Dates



June 6 - Alcatraz (Milan, IT) ** Ticket link



August 22 - Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin, DE) ** Ticket link



May 14 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA) - SOLD OUT!



May 15 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA) -Ticket Link



May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR) - Ticket link



May 19 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA) - Ticket link



May 21 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA) - Ticket Link



May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA) - Ticket Link



May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO) - Ticket link



May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ) - Ticket link



June 4 - Primavera (Barcelona, ES) - Ticket link



June 8 - Release Festival (Athens, GR) - Ticket link



August 19 - Brixton Academy (London, UK) - Ticket link **



August 24 - W Festival (Oostend, BE) - Ticket link



August 27 - EDP Vilar de Mouros (Vilar de Mouros, PT) - Ticket link



Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) - Ticket link

NOTE: Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 2, 2021 show will be honored.



Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) - Ticket link

NOTE: Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 3, 2021 show will be honored.



Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN) ** Ticket link



Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX) ** - Ticket link



Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA) ** - Ticket link