Barn Theatre Postpones This Week's Performances Following Potential COVID Exposure

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester have announced that they will be cancelling the remainder of this week's performances (17-19 June) of Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense following a member of the show company receiving information that they had potentially been exposed to coronavirus whilst not at the theatre.

The production, which is co-produced by The Theatre Chipping Norton and the Barn Theatre, had planned to hold its gala night performance this evening (17 June). The co-production, a revival of the Olivier Award-winning comedy, had been rescheduled to kick-start their 2021 recovery season after being previously postponed due to the pandemic.

The theatre, which has had five successful indoor productions as well as an outdoor theatre festival without a single coronavirus case, has ensured that all protocols and guidelines have been strictly adhered to, with cast and crew members tested regularly for Covid.

The member of the show company has recently tested negative; however, the theatre will be postponing performances until they have received negative tests from the full show company.

A spokesperson for the theatre said that "the health and safety for the show company, our staff and our audiences remain the theatre's utmost priority and although it is heart-breaking after such a devastating year for our industry to have to cancel performances, the safety of all those involved with our theatre must always come first."

The Barn Theatre will be contacting audience members regarding their tickets and politely ask that they wait until their team have contacted them.

https://barntheatre.org.uk/