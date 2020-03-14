Barn Theatre Announces Health and Safety Procedures Amidsts Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns

Barn Theatre has announced the ways it is increasing its Health and Safety Procedures amidst Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The following statement has been released:

As a valued supporter, we want to update you on the steps we are taking at the Barn Theatre to provide you with the safest environment we can in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19.

We are continuing to follow and monitor official guidance from the UK Government and Public Health England carefully and want to assure you that we have all procedures and precautions in place to support your health and wellbeing while you are here at the theatre.

Thank you for all your supportive messages including those who have donated their tickets to the theatre, made donations, or expressed an interest to help the theatre through this difficult time. It means so much to us that you share our vision of keeping the Barn at the heart of your community.

To continue to provide a safe environment we are putting additional precautionary measures in place, including:

Ensuring our staff are fully educated on prevention methods

Emphasising frequent and proper hand washing

Cleaning high contact areas more frequently

Providing extra hand soap/sanitiser dispensers where we are still able to get it!

We are working with the local authority in line with current guidance and will continue to operate as usual. If and when any guidelines change, we will update you and immediately implement all new requirements as instructed by the UK Government and Public Health England.

On behalf of us all, I would like to thank you for your continued support and passion for our Theatre.

If you have any further concerns or you would like more reassurance or advice before attending a show, please contact our Box Office, where Laura and Ben will more than happy to help you. Call 01285 648255 or email boxoffice@barntheatre.co.uk.





