Banksy Mural Installed In Dreamland Margate

Banksy's artwork Valentine's Day Mascara was unveiled today at its new home at Dreamland Margate. With help from Turner Contemporary, Red Eight Gallery and Dreamland have collaborated closely to ensure the safe arrival of the artwork originally found on the side of a Margate house on Valentine's Day.



A team of engineers, supported by an art conservator, have worked tirelessly to move the mural from the renowned artist to its new home, preserving the artwork and providing a permanent location for the public to visit. After time in a conservator's studio, the piece was made ready for its final journey to the amusement park in Margate.



Julian Usher, Red Eight Gallery said: “Having been instructed by the homeowner to remove the Banksy artwork it was their wish for it to stay in Margate for as long as possible. Having successfully organised the safe removal I have ultimate admiration for the team involved for the successful delivering of this task, from ADL the building contractors to Arte Conservators who have made it exhibition ready. I am very excited to see it at Dreamland. We are still in conversation with interested parties for the sale of the wall, which will also benefit Oasis Domestic Abuse Service in Margate and hope to be able to make an announcement very soon.”



Members of the public will be able to view the artwork in Dreamland's Roller Room from Sunday 11 June 2023.

Eddie Kemsley, CEO Dreamland Margate said: “When Valentine's Day Mascara was confirmed as an original piece by Banksy we were all thrilled, so imagine our delight and surprise when we were asked if we would like to host the piece at Dreamland. Of course, we jumped at the chance! Now, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to see the artwork for themselves in its new location of our retro Roller Room.”

The owner of the house on which the artwork was originally created made it clear that they wished for the artwork to remain in Margate and for it to be viewed for free by members of the public. Its installation at Dreamland allows for this to happen, along with the added advantage of it being in a secure, managed location.

The theme of Banksy's Valentine's Day Mascara is a commentary on domestic abuse, with the original owner being keen for the relocation of the artwork, and those visiting it, aiding to raise money for a local charity that supports survivors. For this reason, Dreamland has partnered with the charity Oasis Domestic Abuse Service, which supports those affected by domestic abuse in Margate and across East Kent, Medway and North Kent.

Eddie added: 'We are delighted that Oasis is one of Dreamland's chosen charities in 2023. We are looking forward to collaborating with them, helping raise awareness and funds to continue their vital work in the community, supporting those who have been affected by domestic abuse.'

Claire Williams, CEO Oasis Domestic Abuse Services says: “Oasis is honoured to be one of Dreamland's chosen charities for 2023. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring in, helping to raise more awareness of the impact of domestic abuse in our local area, following the move of Banksy's Valentine's Day Mascara artwork to the theme park. Support of organisations like Dreamland goes a long way to sustaining our vital work.”

