 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Baga Chipz Brings CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK Tour to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The performance is at 7.30pm on Thursday 30 October.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Baga Chipz Brings CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK Tour to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After the success of the Material Girl and Much Betta! tours, Baga Chipz is back - bigger, louder, MUCH BETTA than ever and coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Baga will bring her new show Chip off the Old Block to the Scarborough theatre on Thursday 30 October. Expect an evening of live vocals: big band ballads, disco classics and songs you’d sing down the pub with the nation’s number one tart, plus a special segment dedicated to her dear friend The Vivienne.

If you ain’t a fan of dirty foul jokes and absolute smut, then walk on by as this X-rated comedy extravaganza is not one for the faint-hearted and is going to be VERY, VERY ‘ARSH! 

So, come and party with the council estate princess herself and celebrate a 20-year career from queen of the boozers to international superstar, with stories and tales ranging from meeting the Queen to the backstage goss on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

Baga Chipz: Chip off the Old Block can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 30 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Beetlejuice
3 users

Beetlejuice
The Great Gatsby
88 ratings

The Great Gatsby
The Outsiders
98 ratings

The Outsiders
Maybe Happy Ending
117 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos