Baga Chipz Brings CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK Tour to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

After the success of the Material Girl and Much Betta! tours, Baga Chipz is back - bigger, louder, MUCH BETTA than ever and coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Baga will bring her new show Chip off the Old Block to the Scarborough theatre on Thursday 30 October. Expect an evening of live vocals: big band ballads, disco classics and songs you’d sing down the pub with the nation’s number one tart, plus a special segment dedicated to her dear friend The Vivienne.

If you ain’t a fan of dirty foul jokes and absolute smut, then walk on by as this X-rated comedy extravaganza is not one for the faint-hearted and is going to be VERY, VERY ‘ARSH!

So, come and party with the council estate princess herself and celebrate a 20-year career from queen of the boozers to international superstar, with stories and tales ranging from meeting the Queen to the backstage goss on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

Baga Chipz: Chip off the Old Block can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 30 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.