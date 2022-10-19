BYMT's New Music Theatre Award Opens For Applications

British Youth Music Theatre, in partnership with The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, has announced the applications are now open for the 2023 New Music Theatre Award. The award seeks to find and support exciting new voices in UK Music Theatre, giving them a platform to develop a brand-new piece to full production with the young people of the BYMT company.

Writers, lyricists, composers, music producers and creators under the age of 30 and based in the UK or Ireland are invited to submit a synopsis, outline or concept of up to 2,000 words along with supporting music, script, recordings and references via the BYMT website by Monday 14th November 2022 for consideration.

The intention of the Award is to:

support the writer/creators in their chosen path

push the boundaries of what music theatre can be

highlight the voices wanting to diversify and challenge traditional notions of musical theatre

share the resources BYMT has to develop and showcase the writers of the future

inspire young people to engage with writing music theatre



The last NMTA Winners in 2021 were Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan and their show Babies. When they won the award they said "The idea of being able to hand this piece to a large ensemble cast of young people is a rare opportunity. And the idea of that is really exciting." The full production was mounted at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. Following this initial production, Babies has been licensed and developed by a commercial company, who gave the writers the opportunity to develop the work further and have produced professional quality recordings of the songs.

Chief Executive & Creative Director Emily Gray says "This Award is the perfect opportunity for us to reach out to writers, or potential writers, under the age of 30 who want to develop a new music theatre piece and bring their unique musical ideas to life. We hope to hear from composers, lyricists, story writers, song makers, music producers who are excited by the idea of creating something completely original with a group of young people from across the UK, and inspiring progress in new music theatre"

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is the leading musical theatre company for young people, working across the UK and Ireland with West End professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training. Since 2003 they have trained over 8,000 young people, with alumni including Ed SHeeran, Sam Smith, Lauren Samuels, Charlotte Ritchie, Jack Bence, Lucy Griffiths, Luke McCall, and Bradley Jaden.

Any questions or concerns about the submission or requests for information in another format can be directed to the BYMT office on 020 8563 7725 or email mail@bymt.org. Applications can be submitted via Google Forms on the company website or entered onto a Word document from the website and emailed to mail@bymt.org. Please see https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/new-music-theatre-award-2023

The deadline is 12noon Monday 14th November 2022.