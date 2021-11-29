BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at the Turbine Theatre in 2022

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, based on the LIONSGATEÂ® motion picture, is directed and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. First presented as part of MTFestUK 2019, this will be the first fully commissioned musical discovered at the new musical festival, to be presented on stage.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, has book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, music by Andrew Abrams, direction by Tania Azevedo, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento and lighting by Martha Godfrey, and will run at The Turbine Theatre from 18 February - 16 April, with press night on 23 February 2022. The musical follows MTFestUK 2022, which runs at the Turbine until 12 February 2022

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.

That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre) said, "The premiere of But, I'm a Cheerleader at The Turbine Theatre is special for many reasons. Firstly, it is the first fully produced musical that I will stage that started life at our first MTFestUK 3 years ago. This is our annual festival that shines the spotlight on the development and creation of musicals. Secondly, it will also be the first brand-new musical to premiere at The Turbine which was always our driving ambition at the theatre.

The musical explores themes around conversion therapy and coming out and the complications some teenagers face trying to be their authentic selves. Conversion therapy is still legal in the UK and most of America and is very much still in play. This important work feels absolutely in line with the type of stories that we want to tell at The Turbine and I couldn't be prouder that we are able to present this as our first musical of 2022. I'm delighted to welcome Tania Azevedo and Alexzandra Sarmiento to the project to bring this important story to life."