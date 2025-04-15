BRIXTON CALLING Opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kick It Anywhere in association with Southwark Playhouse will present the World Premiere of Brixton Calling, an electric new play infused with a live soundtrack of reggae, punk, rock and rave. Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the director of Olivier-nominated Cruise, written by Alex Urwin, opening at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 23 July to 16 August. Full casting to be announced shortly.

This drama is inspired by Simon Parkes' bestselling memoir Live at the Brixton Academy, a remarkable and deeply personal true story about a 23-year-old outsider who bought a derelict cinema for £1 in 1983, called it The Academy and transformed it into the iconic music venue that changed everything. Set during a time of complex social and political change, this nostalgic love letter to a place and sound that defined an era is brought to life for the first time on stage just fifteen minutes from where it all happened.

Director Bronagh Lagan comments: “Brixton Calling isn't just a play — it's a riot of sound, story, and spirit. Set against the fire of '80s Brixton —a place where pain met power, and out of the cracks, something electric grew. A time of unrest, resistance, and radical creativity — this show hits hard, plays loud and grabs you by the collar and doesn't let go.”

Writer Alex Urwin and producer John Dinneen add: “Brixton Calling is a joyous time capsule for music fans and just as importantly, an entry point into the big questions of how all of music, politics, south London and Britain changed through the ‘80s and ‘90s - for better and for worse - and the legacies of that change we're still working through today. We can't wait to transport audiences back in time to experience the legendary moments that became part of this country's music history.”

Simon Parkes adds: “The ‘80s and ‘90s was such a great era of music. London was changing, Brixton was a political hot potato and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and didn't take no for an answer. The Academy turned into a theatre of dreams hosting the biggest names in music and politics.

Reliving those times through Alex's stage play will be an emotional thrill ride. I hope this story will inspire people to think anything is possible, all you need is self-belief, an absolute passion and a little bit of luck on your side.”

With generous support from Arts Council England, Kick It Anywhere is delighted to be using this project to work with the community-focused music, events, and apparel charity, The Soulstice Collective, to deliver workshops related to the play to young people from South London - the next generation of creative talent.

Kick It Anywhere is also working with partners across South London – including Raw Material Music – a community music and creative arts centre, Deaf Rave and Pop Brixton - to capture the spirit of the story and create a platform for brilliant creatives across music and theatre.

