BREAKIN' CONVENTION Will Tour in 2026

Breakin’ Convention, the groundbreaking festival of hip hop dance theatre, has announced its 2026 UK tour taking place from Saturday 9 May to Saturday 6 June.



With a prestigious international lineup selected by Breakin’ Convention Artistic Director and Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Jonzi D, each date will feature Jonzi as host MC while DJs, graffiti artists and freestyle sessions at each location total a complete Breakin’ Convention takeover. Additionally, crews and artists from each area will perform alongside the headline acts. This extensive tour reaches towns and cities across the UK, from London to Glasgow, Blackpool to Brighton, Nottingham to Doncaster and beyond.

Breakin’ Convention’s 2026 tour features the powerful Olivier Award-winning TRAPLORD, created by prolific artist and choreographer Ivan Blackstock whose innovative body of work includes collaborations with artists such as Beyoncé as well as solo performances, film and more. Exploring masculinity and mental health, TRAPLORD is an explosive fusion of movement and storytelling challenging racial stereotypes of Black men. The 2026 tour lineup also includes Los Angeles-based trio Femme Fatale who are of French, Mexican and Korean origin. Renowned for their slick and timeless performances, stylish musicality and razor-sharp moves, Femme Fatale’s appearances at Breakin’ Convention in recent years have been acclaimed by audiences and critics alike. Trailblazing collective ILL-Abilities, an all-star crew of differently abled b-boys hailing from the Netherlands & Brazil also tour the UK, returning to Breakin’ Convention by popular demand. Refusing to accept any perceived limitations, their remarkable skills have generated headlines and packed-out venues since their early days. More acts to be announced shortly.



Breakin’ Convention tours to The Marlowe, Canterbury (9 May), Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham (15 & 16 May), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (20 May), Tramway, Glasgow (23 May), Brighton Dome, Brighton (27 May) Lighthouse, Poole (30 May), CAST, Doncaster (3 June) and The Grand, Blackpool (6 June).



The tour immediately follows Breakin’ Convention 2026, the world’s biggest festival of hip hop theatre taking over Sadler’s Wells in London across the May bank holiday (Friday 1– Monday 4 May 2026). Throughout the weekend, audiences can experience a packed bill of performances, live DJs, dance workshops, graffiti, emcees and cyphers across the building at Angel. The festival opens with Friction on Friday 1 May, an opening night of battles and performances courtesy of hip hop theatre luminaries and special guests.



Since 2004, Breakin’ Convention, based at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and helmed by Jonzi D and Michelle Norton, has led the global hip hop dance theatre movement, showcasing leading artists and connecting communities through the power of dance, music, and storytelling. In addition to the annual Festival at Sadler’s Wells, Breakin’ Convention runs highly successful artist development programmes including Open Art Surgery and Back To The Lab. Breakin’ Convention has toured acts up and down the country, and internationally including to The Netherlands and the United States. Earlier this year, Academy Breakin’ Convention, which provides the UK’s first Level 3 Qualification specific to hip hop theatre officially opened at Sadler’s Wells East in Stratford. The two-year course teaches students aged 16-19 seven different elements of hip hop dance theatre including Popping, Breaking, Emceeing, Social Dance, DJing, Music Production and Graffiti.



Jonzi D, Artistic Director of Breakin’ Convention, said “Our latest UK tour features new venues, award winning conceptual work, an international popping trio and the most unique breakers in the world. We never stop breakin’ convention!”

