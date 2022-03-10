BREAKIN' CONVENTION 2022 Festival Line-Up Announced

Sadler's Wells' annual festival of hip hop dance theatre is back for its 19th year, platforming innovative, authentic dance rooted in the streets and presented live on stage from Friday 29 April - Sunday 1 May 2022.

This year's festival features UK and international artists in an exciting line up of talent hosted by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist and Breakin' Convention founder and Artistic Director, Jonzi D. In true Breakin' Convention tradition, audiences are encouraged to arrive early for activities in the foyers including live DJ sets from award-winning mixmasters, panel discussions, impromptu dance circles, graffiti art, plus dance workshops with artists.

Breakin' Convention has announced the full line-up for the 2022 Festival.

Breakin' Convention Artistic Director, Jonzi D said: "Our international program is back! In spite of the globalisation of polarisation, Breakin' Convention will be an opportunity to practice some peace, love, and unity while having fun!"

International acts featuring on the Sadler's Wells stage:

On Friday 29 April, Compagnie Niya arrive at Breakin' Convention with Gueules Noires. Choreographed by Rachid Hedli, the work pays a heartfelt tribute to the migrant workers of the Nord-Pas de Calais Mining Basin, including his father. Retracing life in the mines, Compagnie Niya's razor-sharp breaking and popping skills create evocative images of solidarity, struggle and fraternity. Hedli's dynamic and poetic staging is amplified by original music by Romual Houziaux.

Renowned dancer and choreographer Antoinette Gomis from France makes a welcome return to Breakin' Convention this year. Having performed and toured her showstopping homage to Nina Simone in 2016, Antoinette showcases a striking new work alongside four male dancers on both the Saturday and Sunday. Antoinette's physical dexterity and effortless chorographic style has earned her countless accolades plus the respect of both hip hop and dance enthusiasts world-wide.

B-boy Mr Kriss, dancer, artist and musician from Prague makes his Breakin' Convention debut and performs on the Saturday and Sunday.

D1 Dance Company, a group of 12 dancers from Peru, perform an exciting work with Latin and hip hop influences, inspired by the company's personal lives aiming to reveal personal transformations which have inspired collective change in Peru.

Ukrainian contortionist and dancer Kate Luzan makes her Breakin' Convention debut with her striking take on hip hop, adding her signature moves in high heels into the mix. Luzan has performed across fashion campaigns and commercials, as well as on multiple dance television shows including So You Think You Can Dance Ukraine.

US based poet jessica Care moore, master of waacking Axelle 'Ebony' Munezero from Montreal, Canada and Soweto Kinch, one of the UK's finest Jazz musicians with a heartfelt love of hip hop collaborate following the Sadler's Wells Digital Stage and Breakin' Convention film Our Bodies Back in 2020, directed by Jonzi D. The work presented a powerful rendering of Black women's voices, affirming experiences of pain and trauma as well as pride, power and beauty as lived by generations of Black women all over the world. The trio present a new work for Breakin' Convention 2022, this time live onstage.

Urban and contemporary dance crew Oxygen are based in the Netherlands and make their Breakin' Convention debut with highly creative work combined with visual illusion effects.

UK acts featuring on the Sadler's Wells stage:

London based dance artist and performance maker Amanda Pefkou performed in Breakin' Convention's Open Art Surgery in 2021 and presents a passionate krump piece inspired by her Cypriot lineage as well as women in her family.

In 2008, BirdGang Dance Company appeared out of nothing, onto the Breakin' Convention stage. This year, the festival stalwarts return with some tricks up their sleeves with more of their high-impact, avant-garde dance content, rooted in hip hop culture and commercial dance styles.

Far From The Norm, led by Olivier award-winning choreographer Botis Seva, return to Breakin' Convention Festival with a passionate, krump and contemporary piece featuring classical music.

East London based dance duo Homebros take to the Sadler's Wells on the Saturday and Sunday. Being one of the pioneers of the Afro Dance industry in the UK, they have been at the forefront of pushing African culture, knowledge and dance around the world. Homebros arrive on the Sadler's Wells stage with their work which showcases their afrobeats and krump expertise.

Take 1 Dance from Nottingham will also appear on the Sadler's Wells stage on the Saturday and Sunday. Company choreographer Willis Rose has taken the group's work for worldwide events such as, World of Dance, the Olympics and for pop artists.

Lilian Baylis Studio acts:

Internationally renowned Australian choreographer and b-boy Nick Power presents his piece Between Tiny Cities in the Lilian Baylis Studio. Dancers Aaron Lim and Erak Mith perform the duet in the round, blending the raw, wild energy of b-boy battles with skilful improvisation and choreography, offering a cross-cultural perspective on style, culture and locality. Between Tiny Cities is performed as part of a UK tour.

Jonzi D is a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist

Breakin' Convention 2022



International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre

Sadler's Wells, EC1R 4TN

Performances and Press Nights: Saturday 30 April & Sunday 1 May 2022 from 6pm

Tickets: £15-£40

Ticket Office: www.sadlerswells.com