BRAINIAC LIVE! Will Embark on UK Tour

Fresh from winning the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Family Show, the science sensation Brainiac Live! will tour the UK in 2026, following its festive run at Birmingham Town Hall on 28 & 29 December 2025.

More mischievous than ever before, the UK’s original and favourite family science show explodes on stage and takes audiences on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science and do all of those things on stage that you’re far too scared (and definitely not allowed) to do at home.

Following the Birmingham run the tour will visit Wolverhampton Grand (31 March), The Hafren, Newtown (1 April), Hull New Theatre (2 April), Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (7 April), Watford Palace Theatre (11 April), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (13 April), Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 May), Bristol Old Vic (28-29 May), Theatre Royal Brighton (4 July – on sale soon), Grand Opera House York (13 September – on sale soon) Queens Theatre, Barnstaple (18 October), Chelmsford Theatre (28 October – on sale Jan 26), Lighthouse, Poole (29 October – on sale Jan 26), Anvil Arts Basingstoke (30 October – on sale 14 November), St Georges Hall, Bradford (31 October – on sale soon), New Theatre Peterborough (1 November), with further dates to be announced.

Based on the popular ITV Studios TV show, Brainiac Live! has played to packed houses across the UK, headlined major science festivals, and toured internationally from Dubai to Australia. Since its debut in 2008, it has entertained and educated hundreds of thousands of children and families. Highlights include three West End summer seasons, a two-week run at the Sydney Opera House, and appearances in Hong Kong, Brisbane, Edinburgh, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Barcelona – plus a recent English/Arabic dual-language production in Saudi Arabia. Its Olivier Award win in 2025 celebrated the summer run at London’s Marylebone Theatre.

Developed by bringing together theatre producers, writers, directors, designers, science communicators, and a Professor of Public Engagement in Science, the show continues to evolve. Expect a non-stop, fast-paced ride through the world of science – with liquid nitrogen clouds, vortex smoke rings, exploding hydrogen balloons, spinning CO₂ chairs and much, much more.

Produced by Dan Colman, with Andy Joyce as Creative Director, Damian Stanton as Designer, and a revolving company of cast and presenters.

Dan Colman says “Winning the Olivier Award for Best Family Show this year was a huge moment for us – and now we’re thrilled to be taking Brainiac Live! around the country next year. There’s nothing quite like the look on kids’ faces when they see our daredevil experiments live on stage – but remember, DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME!”

Lou Black, SVP Brand Licensing, ITV Studios says “We’re delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Dan Colman Creative, who have done an outstanding job bringing Brainiac Live! to audiences across the UK and internationally. The UK tour is another exciting milestone in expanding our live events offering, and we couldn’t be prouder of their Olivier Award win, which underlines the quality and creativity of their work."