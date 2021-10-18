BOYS IN THE BUFF Announces A 'Clothing Optional' Performance For The Audience

Boys in the Buff has announced a "Clothing Optional" performance for the audience!

As Diana and her boys sing, dance and tell stories about self-confidence, body image, and society's unreasonably high expectations on our appearance, they share personal stories and dare each other to reveal more of themselves as the evening progresses.

An alternative to a traditional pantomime, with adult themes, 'Boys in the Buff'is the perfect festive show for having some fun with your friends. You will leave with an enhanced self-worth, a song in your heart and share a few laughs along the way.

Award-winning The Garden Theatre is to present 'Boys in the Buff' indoors at Christmas-themed Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London SW5 0LJ from 15 December 2021 to

9 January 2022.

The "Clothing Optional" performance will take place on Wednesday 22 December.

Creative team:

script and songs by Chris Burgess

additional songs by Cathy Shostak

Director and Choreographer: Robbie O'Reilly

Designer: David Shields

Musical Director: Flynn Sturgeon

Orchestrations: Joe Louis Robinson

Lighting Designer: Richard Lambert

Producers: LAMBCO Productions and Peter Bull

Casting: Anne Vosser.

'Boys in the Buff' was produced at the Stockwell Playhouse in July 2017 to great critical acclaim. It has been produced twice by LAMBCO Productions at the King's Head Theatre, re-titled as 'Skin Deep' for a tour of the UK. It further had a sell-out run at the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/boys-in-the-buff.