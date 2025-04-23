BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Back By Popular Demand In UK And Ireland Live Theatre Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a hugely successful UK tour, Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are back by popular demand in the Olivier Award nominated live stage show Bluey's Big Play.

The tour opens on 25 October and will continue to visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland until August 2026. It will also play the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for the festive season from 18 December – 11 January.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with the much-loved Heeler family delighting fans with a live theatrical experience.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey's Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, said “The play's last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey's Big Play live on stage in a few months."

Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor added “We were thrilled with the incredible reception Bluey's Big Play received in our previous tour, the response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn't be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK again later this year”

Bluey's Big Play features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. While the larger-than-life puppets are commanded by a talented cast to be announced. It is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, For Real Life.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 13 May for Bluey Fan Club members with general on sale across the tour on Friday 16 May. For full information visit blueylive.com

LISTINGS

Wycombe Swan www.wycombeswan.co.uk

25 – 26 October 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

27 – 29 November 2025

SEC Armadillo Glasgow www.sec.co.uk

11 – 14 December 2025

Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre www.southbankcentre.co.uk

18 December 2025 – 11 January 2026

Princess Theatre Torquay www.atgtickets.com/torquay

30 January – 01 February 2026

Ipswich Regent Theatre www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

06 – 08 February 2026

Stoke Regent Theatre www.atgtickets.com/stoke

13 – 15 February 2026

Southampton Mayflower Theatre www.mayflower.org.uk

20 – 21 February 2026

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall www.trch.co.uk

26 February – 01 March 2026

The Alexandra, Birmingham www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

04 – 08 March 2026

New Theatre Oxford www.atgtickets.com/oxford

12 - 15 March 2026

Grand Opera House York www.atgtickets.com/york

19 – 22 March 2026

Sunderland Empire www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

25 – 29 March 2026

Leicester Curve www.curveonline.co.uk

02 – 05 April 2026

Southend Cliffs Pavilion www.southendtheatres.co.uk

08 – 12 April 2026

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury www.marlowetheatre.com ON SALE SOON

15 – 19 April 2026

Belfast Waterfront Hall www.waterfront.co.uk

23 – 26 April 2026

Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff www.wmc.org.uk

07 – 10 May 2026

Sheffield Lyceum www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk ON SALE SOON

14 – 16 May 2026

Lowry, Salford www.thelowry.com

22 – 31 May 2026

Venue Cymru www.venuecymru.co.uk

12 – 14 June 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

18 – 21 June 2026

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena www.mandsbankarena.com

03 – 05 July 2026

Brighton Centre www.brightoncentre.co.uk

10 – 12 July 2026

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

16 – 19 July 2026

Wolverhampton Grand www.grandtheatre.co.uk

23 – 26 July 2026

Bournemouth Pavilion www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

06 – 09 August 2026

Bristol Beacon www.bristolbeacon.org

13 – 16 August 2026

Dublin 3Olympia www.3olympia.ie

20 – 30 August 2026

Additional dates to follow

