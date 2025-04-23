BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Back By Popular Demand In UK And Ireland Live Theatre Tour

The tour opens on 25 October and will continue to visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland until August 2026.
Following a hugely successful UK tour, Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are back by popular demand in the Olivier Award nominated live stage show Bluey's Big Play.
The tour opens on 25 October and will continue to visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland until August 2026. It will also play the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for the festive season from 18 December – 11 January.
Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with the much-loved Heeler family delighting fans with a live theatrical experience.
Since premiering in Australia, Bluey's Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.
Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, said “The play's last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey's Big Play live on stage in a few months."
Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor added “We were thrilled with the incredible reception Bluey's Big Play received in our previous tour, the response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn't be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK again later this year”
Bluey's Big Play features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. While the larger-than-life puppets are commanded by a talented cast to be announced. It is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.
When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, For Real Life.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 13 May for Bluey Fan Club members with general on sale across the tour on Friday 16 May. For full information visit blueylive.com
Wycombe Swan www.wycombeswan.co.uk
25 – 26 October 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
27 – 29 November 2025
SEC Armadillo Glasgow www.sec.co.uk
11 – 14 December 2025
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre www.southbankcentre.co.uk
18 December 2025 – 11 January 2026
Princess Theatre Torquay www.atgtickets.com/torquay
30 January – 01 February 2026
Ipswich Regent Theatre www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
06 – 08 February 2026
Stoke Regent Theatre www.atgtickets.com/stoke
13 – 15 February 2026
Southampton Mayflower Theatre www.mayflower.org.uk
20 – 21 February 2026
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall www.trch.co.uk
26 February – 01 March 2026
The Alexandra, Birmingham www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
04 – 08 March 2026
New Theatre Oxford www.atgtickets.com/oxford
12 - 15 March 2026
Grand Opera House York www.atgtickets.com/york
19 – 22 March 2026
Sunderland Empire www.atgtickets.com/sunderland
25 – 29 March 2026
Leicester Curve www.curveonline.co.uk
02 – 05 April 2026
Southend Cliffs Pavilion www.southendtheatres.co.uk
08 – 12 April 2026
Marlowe Theatre Canterbury www.marlowetheatre.com ON SALE SOON
15 – 19 April 2026
Belfast Waterfront Hall www.waterfront.co.uk
23 – 26 April 2026
Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff www.wmc.org.uk
07 – 10 May 2026
Sheffield Lyceum www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk ON SALE SOON
14 – 16 May 2026
Lowry, Salford www.thelowry.com
22 – 31 May 2026
Venue Cymru www.venuecymru.co.uk
12 – 14 June 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh
18 – 21 June 2026
Liverpool M&S Bank Arena www.mandsbankarena.com
03 – 05 July 2026
Brighton Centre www.brightoncentre.co.uk
10 – 12 July 2026
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury
16 – 19 July 2026
Wolverhampton Grand www.grandtheatre.co.uk
23 – 26 July 2026
Bournemouth Pavilion www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
06 – 09 August 2026
Bristol Beacon www.bristolbeacon.org
13 – 16 August 2026
Dublin 3Olympia www.3olympia.ie
20 – 30 August 2026
Additional dates to follow
