BLOOD BROTHERS Tour Returns To The Belgrade

Bill Kenwright's production of the international smash hit Blood Brothers will return to the Belgrade Theatre this March as part of its hotly anticipated Spring Season 2020.

A long-time favourite with Coventry audiences, Willy Russell's legendary musical now returns to Coventry by popular demand, with Lyn Paul starring in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone for the last time. Having first taken on the role in 1997, Lyn has come to be known as "the definitive Mrs Johnstone" (Manchester Evening News), leading the company on numerous tours including the final West End performances at The Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

Lyn Paul said: "I'm honoured to have been given the opportunity to undertake this 'Farewell Tour' by my good friend, Bill Kenwright. It's such a privilege to be able to play Mrs Johnstone one final time."

Since its humble origins as a school production at a comprehensive school in Liverpool in 1981, Blood Brothers has gone on to captivate audiences for over three decades, touring nationally and internationally as well as running in the West End for an incredible 24 years and becoming one of just three musicals to exceed 10,000 performances.

Brimming with emotionally charged numbers like A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It's Not True, this epic tale of Liverpool life tells the moving story of twin boys separated at birth, and later reunited by a twist of fate and a mother's haunting secret.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children, she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It's not long before her brittle world comes crashing down around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Lyn Paul rose to fame in the early 1970s as a member of the New Seekers. She was the featured vocalist on their 1972 Eurovision Song Contest entry, 'Beg, Steal or Borrow' and lead vocalist on the 1974 number-one hit 'You Won't Find Another Fool Like Me'. The groups biggest hit was 'I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing', adapted from an advertising jingle for Coca-Cola, which sold over 20 million copies and remains one of the 100 best-selling singles in the UK. More recently, she has also starred in the UK tour of Cabaret in 2013 as Fraulein Schneider, in Boy George's musical Taboo and in Footloose - the Musical.

Joining her on stage will be Alexander Patmore and Joel Benedict as twin brothers Mickey and Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the Narrator. Additional casting includes Tim Churchill, Paul Westwood, Josh Capper, Shaun McCourt, Graeme Kinniburgh, Hannah Barr and Grace Galloway.

Willy Russell is widely recognised as one of the country's leading dramatists, with numerous credits including the hugely successful Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd, the 2020 UK tour of Blood Brothers is directed by Bob Tomson and Bill Kenwright and designed by Andy Walmsley, with sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Nick Richings and musical direction by Tim Whiting.

Blood Brothers shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Tuesday 17 until Saturday 21 March. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.

You can also claim 15% off your purchase when you book for three or four shows in the Belgrade's Spring Season 2020, or a massive 25% off when you book for five or more.





