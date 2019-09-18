BLOOD BROTHERS Returns to Birmingham Hippodrome

Bill Kenwright's production of the international smash hit musical, Blood Brothers returns toBirmingham Hippodrome from Monday 30 September - Saturday 12 October starringLyn Paul in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone for the final time.

She will be joined by Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Chloe Taylor as Mrs Lyons. Alexander Patmore returns as Mickey alongside Robbie Scotcher as the narrator. The rest of the cast for Blood Brothers includes Tim Churchill, Graham Martin, Gemma Brodrick, Hannah Barr Graeme Kinniburgh, Shaun McCourt and Connor Bannister.

Written by award-winning playwright, Willy Russell, Blood Brothers has triumphed across the Globe scooping up no fewer than four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway. This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at The Liverpool Playhouse in 1983.

The West End revival ran for more than 24 years and played more than 10,000 performances, becoming the third longest-running musical production in West End history, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone. It has since completed sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

Blood Brothers tells the moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother's haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Willy Russell is one of this country's leading contemporary dramatists. His theatre credits include Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine, Breezeblock Park and Our Day Out. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a film starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

Blood Brothers comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Monday 30 September - Saturday 12 October. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





