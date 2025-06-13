BI-TOPIA Comes to Seven Dials Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven Dials Playhouse has announced that following a highly successful Edinburgh Fringe, BI-TOPIA will be running from Tuesday 17th June to Sunday 22nd June as part of the Seven Dials Playhouse Pride Season.

Audiences are invited to join Sam, a self-confessed people-pleaser, for this hilarious, candid tale of self-discovery. Shame is coming in from the west and gay thoughts are sailing in from the east... this is war.

This debut from compelling, new northern writer and comedian Sam Danson challenges societal norms and delves into the highs and lows of the bi-sexual experience. Exploring the under-represented links between battling with poor mental health and dealing with one's sexuality, BI-TOPIA depicts a world in war-time ruins, an LGBTQ+ life scattered across the stage.

When Sam was growing up, his perceptions of manhood and the ideal male identity were influenced by the generations of men in his family who served in the military, and the war movies he was obsessed with. He wanted to be Ben Affleck in Pearl Harbour, Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan, and sometimes even Rambo, but that was only when you really p*ssed him off.

Cut to years later, as a young adult still grappling with his male identity, Sam suffered a brutal homophobic attack which left him reeling with shock and shame and asking the burning question – how can you call yourself an honourable man when you have become a victim?

Writer and performer Sam Danson said: “This show has been over four years in the making, I wanted to write something that challenges the audience whilst also being energetic and entertaining. BI-TOPIA shares not just my story, but the experience of so many other LGBTQ+ people who have struggled and experienced homophobia. This story isn't unique, it's relatable, and that's a huge problem in our society. I strongly believe in making work that confronts those issues, raises awareness for the communities left under-represented and destigmatizes the real experience for many LGBTQ+ people.”

