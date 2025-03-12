BEYOND VAN GOGH and BEYOND MONET Reveal Special Activities For Liverpool

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visitors to Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet will have the chance to take part in an exciting programme of activities when the two mesmerising immersive experiences come to Liverpool this summer.

Yoga, Pilates, meditation and painting sessions will all be held inside the unique multimedia events which come to Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Tuesday 15th July to Sunday 3rd August.

When Beyond Van Gogh was given its UK premiere in Liverpool last year, yoga among the art was a sell-out success. Special Beyond Yoga sessions return for 2025, with Yogacita Liverpool instructor Lucita Fernandez leading 50-minute classes on the morning of Saturday 19th July and the evening of Thursday 24th July.

New for 2025, there is a chance to take part in Beyond Pilates inside the exhibition, with 50-minute sessions on the evening of Thursday 17th July and the morning of Saturday 26th July. The mat-based classes will be hosted by the city's DT Pilates.

A second new activity for this summer is Beyond Breathwork and Meditation, with a morning session on Sunday 20th July taking place among Monet's impressionist masterpieces. Join Align Lifestyle for 50-minutes to relax tension and foster mindfulness, connection and restoration.

And Beyond Van Gogh producer Annerin Productions is also thrilled to partner with Paint Away Events to give visitors the chance to paint like Van Gogh and Monet – right inside the immersive experience.

Special two-and-a-half-hour Paint and Sip classes will be held on the evenings of Friday 18th July and Friday 25th July, with participants able to draw inspiration from the breathtaking surroundings to create their own masterpiece in a relaxed and social atmosphere, while enjoying a drink at the same time.

The ticket price will include all materials, aprons and a welcome drink, with additional beverages available to purchase at the venue. No artistic experience is necessary.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

Meanwhile Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience has been seen by thousands of people at venues across North America, and now it is coming to the UK, following in Beyond Van Gogh's footsteps by being premiered in Liverpool.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter's artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist's most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet's works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

There are a range of ticket options for both experiences including, new for 2025, special family tickets and ‘parent and child' tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “Our special yoga sessions in the heart of the immersive experience were really popular with visitors when we held them during Beyond Van Gogh's UK premiere in Liverpool last summer, so I'm absolutely delighted to be able to offer more classes for 2025.

“I'm also excited that this summer we're expanding our complementary activities to include Beyond Pilates and Beyond Breathwork and Meditation sessions too. And for all the budding artists out there, our Paint and Sip events are going to be a unique and memorable way to spend an evening immersed in Van Gogh and Monet's iridescent worlds.”

