BEYOND VAN GOGH and BEYOND MONET Now On Sale In Aberdeen And Liverpool

Art lovers are promised a memorable summer with tickets for two breathtaking immersive experiences now on sale in England and Scotland.

Beyond Van Gogh will make its Aberdeen debut with a month-long run at the city's P&J Live from Saturday 12th July to 10th August.

And the masterful and moving celebration of the post-Impressionist icon returns to Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Tuesday 15th July to Sunday 3rd August where it will be complemented by the lustrous world of Impressionism in Beyond Monet, which receives its UK premiere at the waterfront landmark.

Both venues now have tickets on general sale – visit www.beyondvangogh.co.uk for more details and to book.

There are a range of entry options including, new for 2025, special family ticket and ‘parent and child' tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

The UK premiere in Liverpool last summer attracted 60,000 visitors while more than 50,000 art fans also enjoyed the show's Scottish premiere at the SEC in Glasgow. Exciting new features for 2025 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience has been seen by thousands of people at venues across North America, and now it is coming to the UK, following in Beyond Van Gogh's footsteps by being premiered in Liverpool.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter's artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist's most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet's works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “I'm absolutely delighted that both ‘Beyond' productions are now on general sale to the UK public – and that there has already been such a brilliant response from so many people. We're very proud of the immersive experiences we're bringing to Aberdeen and Liverpool this summer, and I know the runs in these two fantastic venues are going to be memorable.

“In addition to our first visit to Aberdeen and our return to Liverpool, where we premiered Beyond Van Gogh with huge success last summer, I can reveal that we have more dates currently in the planning for later this year. And looking further forward we also have a busy programme in 2026, visiting further venues across the UK.”

