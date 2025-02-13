BEYOND VAN GOGH Returns and BEYOND MONET Makes Its Debut In Liverpool

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will return to Liverpool this summer after attracting an amazing 60,000 visitors during its UK premiere in the city in 2024.

The multimedia experience will be at the waterfront Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Tuesday 15th July to Sunday 3rd August.

And city art lovers will also become the first to enjoy a stunning new immersive show, Beyond Monet, receiving its UK premiere in Liverpool and which brings the works of the ‘Father of Impressionism’ to life in mesmerising fashion.

Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet will be staged on different days throughout the three-week run at the landmark waterfront venue.

The announcement comes ahead of Valentine’s Day and with tickets going on pre-sale on Friday 14 February, the date chosen as a special love letter from the producers to the city of Liverpool.

Both immersive experiences go on pre-sale at 9am and people are being encouraged to sign up for the chance to be the first to secure tickets on www.beyondvangogh.co.uk.

General sale opens on Monday 17th February at 9am.

There are a range of ticket options including, new for 2025, special family tickets and ‘parent and child’ tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

Exciting new features for 2025 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience has been seen by thousands of people at venues across North America, and now it is coming to the UK, following in Beyond Van Gogh’s footsteps by being premiered in Liverpool.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter’s artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist’s most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet’s works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We knew it would be special, but premiering Beyond Van Gogh in Liverpool last summer exceeded all our expectations; with the help of amazing support from the team at Exhibition Centre Liverpool it became our most successful venue of anywhere in the UK. So, I’m absolutely delighted to be returning this summer with a show which will also have some fantastic new features for visitors to enjoy.

“I’m also thrilled to be able to present another premiere – Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience – in the city. It’s a stunning show packed with many of Monet’s most important and most powerful artworks, immersing art lovers in his revolutionary impressionist world and accompanied by a wonderfully evocative soundtrack.

“Liverpool welcomed us with open arms last year and the city showed us so much love that we knew when we were looking at introducing Beyond Monet to UK audiences it really had to be here.

“And launching the pre-sale for both experiences on Valentine’s Day is our very own love letter to Liverpool.”

Colm Graham, Head of Partnership and Sales at Exhibition Centre Liverpool, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Annerin Productions back to Exhibition Centre Liverpool after such a phenomenal debut here last year.

“Beyond Van Gogh brought something truly special to the city and we’re even more excited this time around as it returns with fresh new elements and the addition of a brand-new immersive experience, Beyond Monet. Even those who attended last time will have something new to discover, and we can’t wait to see how it continues to evolve and captivate Liverpool audiences once again.”

