BEXUAL HEALING Comes to Canal Café Theatre

The hour-long comedy special is a fictional retrospective of neurodivergent comedic love stories through the decades, featuring socially awkward sex symbol, Maybe West, as narrator, recounting how she met these inept characters and her dealings with her nasty manager. The performance is on Saturday 21st June @ 7:30pm.

Rebekka uses character acting to bring surreal (and yet, relatable) characters to life – all struggling to find worth and love while navigating through the barriers that come with being neurodivergent.

“I want people to feel less like outsiders in a world that wasn't built for people who are wired differently,” said Rebekka. “Being neurodivergent doesn't mean we don't want to be accepted and loved, we face our own unique set of challenges trying to find that.”

Bexual Healing puts the spotlight on those difficulties, with absolutely no filter. The dark, surreal character comedy hour is a fearless, deep dive into the subtle difficulties that neurodiverse and LGBTQ+ females face in making meaningful connections, finding love and battling low self-esteem.

According to Rebekka, the show is her way of proudly embracing her neurodivergent self through the lens of several eccentric and surreal characters. The comedy veteran has been performing for over a decade and has built an unforgettable track record with her fearless stand-up, character acting and impressions.

