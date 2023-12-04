BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Now Playing at The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Performances run to 30 December.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange Photo 4 Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Now Playing at The Stephen Joseph Theatre

This year's Christmas show at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre – a sparkling new adaptation of Beauty and the Beast – has opened and runs to 30 December.

Amy Drake, Annie Kirkman, Oliver Mawdsley, Kiara Nicole Pillai and Charlie Ryan are directed by Paul Robinson in this new version, which has been adapted from Madame LePrince Beaumont's original story in typically anarchic fashion by SJT favourite, Nick Lane.

Welcome to Scarbolopolis, a magical town by the sea in need of a HUGE sprinkle of Christmas spirit! Enter a brave girl and her family, arriving in town ready to open a shop selling baubles, tinsel, and all things sparkly, shiny and lovely to brighten things up a bit. But one day Dad goes wandering into Everdark Forest where the mysterious beast lives and doesn't come back. Our fearless heroine ventures into the woods on a rescue mission…

From the team that brought you last year's hugely popular Cinderella, as well as Jack and the Beanstalk, The Snow Queen, Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and Pinocchio: a brand new adventure packed with silliness, thrills, spills, singalongs, and more fantastical family fun than you can shake a sausage on a stick at!

Director Paul Robinson says: “A typically bonkers Christmas show from the fabulously festive brain of Nick Lane has become a December tradition at the SJT, and this year is no exception!”

Set and costume design is by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Mark ‘Tigger' Johnson. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater, the musical director is Alex Weatherhill and choregraphy is by Stephanie Dattani. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Beauty and the Beast is sponsored by Boyes. It can be seen at the SJT until Saturday 30 December. Tickets are available from the SJT box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Tony Bartholomew




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Revealed as Wolverhampton Grands 2024 - 25 Pantomime Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Revealed as Wolverhampton Grand's 2024 - 25 Pantomime

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced BEAUTY AND THE BEAST as next year's pantomime, a first for the Grand Theatre stage at Christmas.

2
THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre Photo
THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre

The Drama Desk nominated Outstanding Musical, The Mad Ones will play a limited run at The Old Joint Stock Theatre in 2024.

3
NOEL WEST Opens at The Tobacco Factory Theatre This Month Photo
NOEL WEST Opens at The Tobacco Factory Theatre This Month

NOEL WEST is the first immersive theatrical production from LIGHTS! LIGHTS! LIGHTS! - a heartwarming story of togetherness and joy, which shines a light on how Knowle West residents transform BS4 into NOEL WEST each year. An illuminating, real-life tale of human spirited generosity; staged against the backdrop of the cost of living and environmental crises.

4
Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Oxford Playhouse Photo
Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Oxford Playhouse

Christmas has arrived at the Oxford Playhouse, with the return of its beloved annual pantomime, and this year, director Toby Hulse brings us Jack and the Beanstalk. Written by Jack Counsel, this magical fairy tale takes adventure to a whole new level – quite literally.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Zoetrope in UK Regional Zoetrope
National Dance Company Wales (12/13-12/16)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023 in UK Regional The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023
Glassalen, Tivoli (11/10-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You