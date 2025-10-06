BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Christmas, Storyhouse will return to the heart of festive tradition with a magical new production of Beauty and the Beast. This feel-good family show will be filled with all the seasonal ingredients audiences love and expect.

The much-loved fairytale runs from Friday 5 December to Sunday 4 January 2026, promising Chester audiences a month-long celebration of festive theatre. Tickets are on sale now with prices from £15 for members.

Packed with laughter, music, spectacle and seasonal joy, Beauty and the Beast will take audiences on a magical and heartwarming adventure. Expect laugh-out-loud scenes, spectacular surprises, dancing candelabras and clocks, audience interaction and plenty of brilliant pop favourites including A.P.T, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and K-Pop hit Golden making this a Christmas show the whole family can share together.

The production brings together two outstanding creative talents. Acclaimed playwright Anne Odeke (Shakespeare's Globe, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre), makes her festive debut following her charming adaptation of Little Women which delighted Chester audiences in 2022. Her witty adaptation of the French fairytale will be directed by John Young. John is well known locally for his acclaimed productions at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre including Romeo and Juliet and The Gangs of New York, as well as the 2023 Chester Mystery Plays. Their track records, combined with the reputation of Storyhouse Originals, guarantee a festive production of the very highest quality, delivered with the brilliance and attention to detail audiences expect from Storyhouse.

And because Christmas at Storyhouse is for everyone, every performance will be captioned, with additional audio-described, British Sign Language-interpreted and relaxed performances offered throughout the run to ensure all audiences can enjoy the magic.

Full casting for the show has now been revealed with Katarina Zofia playing Belle and Daniel Bowskill appearing as ‘the Beast' Henri and back by popular demand are Tom Richardson (Marcel/Pascal) and Caitlin Drake (Amélie),

They will be joined on stage by Poppy Afolabi (René/onstage understudy), Tom Lloyd (Grégoire/the Judge), Miriam O'Brien (Nightshade), Tom Pigram (Faby/onstage understudy), Emmy Stonelake (Lavender), Panav Viswanathan as Pierre and House of Dance as ensemble.

Beauty and the Beast's musical director is Rebecca Applin while choreography comes from Christopher Tendai. Chloe Vickers is assistant choreographer and Kaitlin Howard is fight and intimacy director. The designer is Amy Jane-Cook, with lighting design by Aaron Dootson and sound design by Kieran Lucas.

Storyhouse creative director Suzie Henderson said today: “Christmas is always a special time at Storyhouse, and few tales are more beloved than Beauty and the Beast.

“Anne Odeke has sprinkled her enchanting new adaptation with plenty of seasonal magic, and I'm excited to see John Young and a brilliant cast of actors – including talented performers from our own young companies - bring the Beast's castle and the tiny French village of Fromageville vividly to life on our main stage.

“Pantomime and Christmas shows are often a child's introduction to the wonders of live theatre, and I know Chester families will absolutely love what we have planned for them this year.”

