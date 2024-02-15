BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes To Ilford

Redbridge Creates Theatre Company will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast this summer.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Performances run Friday 28 - Sunday 30 June 2024.

Location: Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, IG1 1BT

Box Office: 020 8708 8800