BARNUM Comes to Coventry Belgrade

Coventry Musical Theatre Society will present the musical Barnum, celebrating the life and legacy of America's ‘Greatest Showman'. Playing from 12 -15 June at Coventry Belgrade.

Go on a journey through the life of P.T. Barnum, a man who believed in the impossible, taking audiences to new heights with a high-stakes tightrope walk live on stage!

The score includes musical theatre favourites: There's a Sucker Born Every Minute, Come Follow the Band, The Colours of My Life, and Join the Circus. Barnum brings all the joy and wonder of the circus with breathtaking choreography, dazzling costumes, and unforgettable performances. Whether you're a long-time fan of musicals or discovering the magic of the stage for the first time, Barnum is the perfect night out for all ages.

The show features a cast of sixty, including two alternating teams of ten children, and a full-sized live orchestra performing Cy Coleman's fabulous, toe-tapping score, who will bring to life the excitement of one of musical theatre's greatest stories. The stage of the Belgrade Theatre will be spectacularly transformed into a fully immersive circus ring, featuring jugglers, tumblers, and even a trained circus artist, all showcasing the remarkable diversity of skills found in community theatre.

Lead cast includes Amy Dyne as Chairy Barnum. A long-standing CMTS member with over 25 years of experience, Amy trained at Reynolds Performing Arts College. Martin Foley takes the role of Ringmaster and brings years of local stage experience, he is currently mastering both unicycling and tightrope walking, having previously appeared in Barnum as a youth performer. Making a CMTS debut is Amrita Kulka as Jenny Lind. A trained opera singer who has performed across Europe, Amrita is also a senior lecturer at Warwick University.

Ian Page who play the iconic role of Barnum makes his CMTS debut, however as a Coventry lad he did appear at the Belgrade over 3 decades ago and over the last few years has run his own small theatre company Night Project Theatre. Ian tells us: “I was originally cast in a local production of Barnum which was cancelled due to the pandemic. So now, after years of waiting and a lot of tightrope practice I finally get to bring this incredible character to life. I'm an Architect by day and a tightrope walker by night! I can't wait to show audiences my new skill. It's been a long time coming, but it's going to be worth the wait!”

Coventry Musical Theatre Society, founded in 1909, staged its first production in 1910, making 2025 the company's 115th year of producing musical theatre in the city. With over 100 successful productions across Coventry and Warwickshire, they continue to thrive, with recent triumphs including Grease, Kinky Boots, Peter Pan, Shrek, Annie, and 42nd Street. As they once again raise the bar with Barnum, local theatre producer Steve Boden, a member of CMTS for twenty-two years who will direct the show says;

“I am delighted to have been asked to direct “Barnum” with the extremely talented and adventurous CMTS. Each year the society chooses a production which brings new challenges and opportunities and provides a fabulous opportunity to share and learn new skills. The importance of local community productions cannot be underestimated. As a youngster, I was given opportunity to explore and learn my craft through local theatre groups in Coventry and Warwickshire and if you speak to the vast majority of professional theatre practitioners, that too is where they learnt their craft. Many of the skills acquired, used and learnt during the process of putting on a musical are invaluable for anyone, regardless of the career, but especially valuable for those who would like to find an opportunity to work in the performing arts industry. Theatre is all about creating a shared experience between the stage and the audience and “Barnum” with its full-scale circus colour and spectacle, is the perfect production for the whole family to enjoy, whether they're three or 103 and a great introduction to musical theatre.”

