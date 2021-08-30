Autobiographical Solo Show About Homelessness and Mental Health Comes to Arcola Outside
There's a bed for me in a psychiatric ward.
So no, they can't tick the box for homeless.
I've been ready for discharge for months.
So no, they can't tick the box for madness, either.
No, I'm not mad.
No. I'm not mad.
And they don't have a box to tick for a NoMad.
Using Nell's signature blend of whimsy and intensity, her solo show NoMad based on her own lived experiences is a poetic, dizzying journey through the dissociated mind of one woman who has fallen through society's cracks too many times.
With devastating authenticity, disarming humour and, ultimately, hope, the show demands the question: who gets to decide what madness is in a society that treats people like this?
NoMad
Written and performed by Nell Hardy
Directed by Sandra Preciado
Designed by Anna Reid
Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th October, 6:30pm
Arcola Outside
as part of 'Today I'm Wiser' festival
To book tickets, visit https://www.arcolatheatre.com/whats-on/nomad/.