Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Autobiographical Solo Show About Homelessness and Mental Health Comes to Arcola Outside

pixeltracker

Using Nell's signature blend of whimsy and intensity, her solo show NoMad based on her own lived experiences is a poetic, dizzying journey through the dissociated mind.

Aug. 30, 2021  

Autobiographical Solo Show About Homelessness and Mental Health Comes to Arcola Outside

There's a bed for me in a psychiatric ward.

So no, they can't tick the box for homeless.

I've been ready for discharge for months.

So no, they can't tick the box for madness, either.

No, I'm not mad.

No. I'm not mad.

And they don't have a box to tick for a NoMad.

Using Nell's signature blend of whimsy and intensity, her solo show NoMad based on her own lived experiences is a poetic, dizzying journey through the dissociated mind of one woman who has fallen through society's cracks too many times.

With devastating authenticity, disarming humour and, ultimately, hope, the show demands the question: who gets to decide what madness is in a society that treats people like this?

NoMad

Written and performed by Nell Hardy

Directed by Sandra Preciado

Designed by Anna Reid

Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th October, 6:30pm

Arcola Outside

as part of 'Today I'm Wiser' festival

To book tickets, visit https://www.arcolatheatre.com/whats-on/nomad/.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Stars Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza Perform 'Come What May' at the US Open
  • Jay Armstrong Johnson Brings THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME to Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Billy Porter to be Honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
  • The Drama League Announces Fall Benefit Honoring Wayne Brady