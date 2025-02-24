ArtsEd Appoints Louise Jackson as Principal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsEd has announced the appointment of Louise Jackson as Principal from July 2025. Louise brings a wealth of senior leadership experience across a diverse range of educational and performing arts institutions, and the Board of Trustees is confident that her vision and expertise will be instrumental in guiding ArtsEd into an exciting future.

With a distinguished career that includes leadership and teaching roles at BIMM University, Trinity Laban, and the University of Chichester, Louise has a proven track record of driving institutional change and enhancing academic provision. At BIMM University, she played a pivotal role in the successful transformation of the institution, implementing a new operating model and supporting the integration of MetFilm School following acquisition in 2024. Her focus on student outcomes and prioritising quality and academic performance has characterised her commitment to educational excellence and student success.

Louise is widely recognised for her ability to lead significant cultural and operational change, engaging with a broad range of stakeholders to build strong, collaborative relationships. She has championed empathetic approaches to leadership at every institution she has worked with, ensuring that staff, students, and parents are supported through periods of transition. Her experience of regulatory frameworks, quality assurance, and academic governance will be invaluable as ArtsEd continues to strengthen its position in the sector.

In addition to her leadership credentials, Louise's commitment to teaching excellence has been recognised by the award of a prestigious National Teaching Fellowship, the highest award for teaching in higher education in the UK and she is a passionate advocate for the value of academic research and practice-based scholarship in the arts. Louise's research has focused on specialist arts education, such as that delivered in conservatoires and drama schools. Her work has focused on developing inclusive approaches to teaching and curriculum and the development of artists who are teaching in higher education. Through this, she has mentored artist-educators to undertake their first piece of research based on their creative or teaching practices. More recently she has focused on leadership in arts education and enjoys mentoring emerging leaders from different arts backgrounds.

Described as a dynamic, collaborative, and people-focused leader, Louise's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for ArtsEd. Louise brings a unique and authentic perspective to her work, aligning closely with ArtsEd's commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all. Her strategic insight, coupled with her deep understanding of the performing arts landscape, will help ArtsEd build on a legacy of excellence and innovation.

We look forward to welcoming Louise to ArtsEd and working together to achieve our shared ambitions.

Acting Chair of Trustees, Farida Mannan, said, "We are very excited to welcome Louise to ArtsEd, bringing, as she does, such a wealth of educational and leadership experience. We were very impressed by the exceptional pool of talent that had applied for this pivotal role and are grateful to Odgers for their expertise in guiding us through the rigorous process of appointment. Louise's arrival will signal the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ArtsEd, overlapping, as it does, with the imminent appointment of a permanent Chair of Trustees and other new members of the Board. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would also like to extend my thanks to the Executive Leadership Team and all the staff at ArtsEd who have stepped up during the period of this vacancy. We are very grateful for the stability you have provided."

Louise Jackson said, “It is a privilege to be invited to take up the role of Principal at ArtsEd. I am looking forward to working with the talented pupils, students, staff, alumni and Board members to ensure the continuation of the world leading provision in acting, musical theatre and dance training. Education is a powerful force for transformation, and I am committed to fostering an environment where creativity, passion, and excellence can thrive. Together, we will build on ArtsEd's impressive history, embracing innovation while staying true to the values that make this institution so special. ArtsEd is perfectly positioned to be at the forefront, in the UK and internationally, of training that is representative of 21st Century Britain and beyond. I am excited to collaborate with the entire community—supporting, inspiring, and empowering every individual to reach their full potential.”

Comments