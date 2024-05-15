Summer In The Park Will Return For 2024 Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer in the Park is a series of outdoor dance classes, festival events and community park picnics, full of music, dance, theatrical performances and physical activity for people of all ages; held in Greenwich Park, Maryon Park, Queenscroft Park, Charlton House, Cygnet Square and St Osyth Priory.

The events, taking place between June and October, are designed to celebrate community, humanity, arts, sport and local culture, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Peabody Trust and supported by Go London!

New event partners and a fresh vision are set to inspire the season of free performances and cultural experiences. Through events that draw national attention, Summer in the Park spotlights the local diverse cultures, offering free events in world-class locations.

The Park Picnics are community-led events that bring life to local green spaces; each event takes on its own identity, and is designed by the local community. Artists include Ceilidh Tree, a folk music and dance company, a vibrant tribute to aging gracefully with Queen B's blend of historical fashion and modern spirit by Cracking the Crinoline, as well as craft and arts by local artist Sally McKay and her Free Drawing Project.

Doris Drake and Daria the Dragon will take you on a walkabout journey to kindness, conservation, and climate awareness via the magic of puppetry and visual theatre, while the Nutty Scientists will allow fun to meet education through interactive workshops and shows that inspire curiosity and imagination in children, with more artists to be announced.

Alongside this there will be a programme of sport coaching and physical fitness, provided by Charlton Athletic Football Club and tennis coaching by Greenwich Get Active, a Royal Borough of Greenwich initiative.

The Summer in the Park programme of free outdoor classes, which include Tango and Tai Chi in Greenwich Park, will run throughout the summer, addressing loneliness, isolation and wellbeing in the local community. In addition, you can experience Silent Disco Skate Jams in partnership with Vibes on Vibes, offering skate lessons in a family-friendly atmosphere at both Greenwich Park and Cygnet Square. With free skate rental available, it's easy for everyone to participate. This distinctive blend of skating, music, and fun aims to address anti-social behaviour and knife crime among the local youth in Greenwich.

This year, Summer in the Park will also contribute to the ambitious Greenwich Park Revealed project, in partnership with The Royal Parks charity, with two new festivals ‘Greenwich Park Youth Festival and Greenwich Park Family Festival', funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund. Celebrating and supporting the park's restoration and enhancement, the programme includes a youth takeover by Tramshed, performances by the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and South London's Brass Rascals who deliver unmatched vibes with the best in Pop, DnB, Dancehall, and Garage.

The festivals will also present Silent Disco Skate Jams, Tango classes and a Milonga, a hip-hop dance performance of Fish Out of Water by Michaele Cisrikova Dance Company, and a farmers' market. The full lineup will be announced very soon.

Martin Collins, founder of Arts Trust Productions says: "It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the closure of Greenwich Dance, our partner in bringing 'Summer in the Park' to life over the years. Their dedication to the arts and the community has been inspirational, and they leave a lasting legacy.

"We are excited about the future of 'Summer in the Park'. Our local partnerships are stronger than ever, and we are committed to growing and enriching the festival experience for everyone involved. We believe this year's programme will not only honour the past but also pave the way for an even brighter future."

Adriana Marques, Head of Thamesmead Cultural Strategy at Peabody, says: “We can't wait for Summer in the Park and know residents will be really looking forward to it too. The programme will offer great activities and provide opportunities to enjoy the lovely outdoor spaces of Greenwich, Bexley and Tendring. We're very excited for the return of the Silent Disco Skate Jam at Cygnet Square in South Thamesmead, which was a real hit with skaters last year, and hope that even more people get to take part in the many free events and activities which celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of each area.

Festival Listings & Dates

15th June - Tai Chi & Tango 6 x week programme starts in Greenwich Park, Greenwich

30th June - Maryon Park Picnic, Greenwich

6th July - Gallions Park Picnic, Greenwich

7th July - Queenscroft Park Picnic, Greenwich

13th & 14th July - Greenwich Park Youth Festival (Greenwich Park Revealed), Greenwich

13th & 14th July - Silent Disco Skate Jam, Greenwich Park, Greenwich

21st July - Silent Disco Skate Jam, Cygnet Square, Bexley

4th Aug - Silent Disco Skate Jam, Cygnet Square, Bexley

23rd Aug - Silent Disco Skate Jam, Greenwich Park, Greenwich

24th Aug - Greenwich Park Family Festival (Greenwich Park Revealed), Greenwich

24th Aug - Silent Disco Skate Jam, Greenwich Park, Greenwich

29th Sept - St Osyth Priory Picnic, St Osyth Tendring

13th Oct - Horn Festival Charlton House, Greenwich

