Applications Open For ABO's 2020-21 'Find Your Way' Leadership Programme

The nine-month annual professional development programme is for senior and emerging managers in orchestras, classical music and arts organisations.

Applications have opened for the ABO's ground-breaking Find Your Way leadership programme.

Supported by the ABO Trust, Help Musicians and the Vernon Ellis Foundation, the nine-month annual professional development programme is for senior and emerging managers in orchestras, classical music and arts organisations who have aspirations for leadership. Starting in October 2020, the 2020-21 cohort will be offered sector-specific training, personalised mentoring, coaching and placements to drive their own knowledge and skills and to increase confidence, motivation and creative thinking. The course will ask participants to look boldly to the future to examine, broaden and improve on current practice for the long-term benefit of the sector.

Find Your Way is open to all ABO member organisations and for 2020-21 places are also available for those not in membership of the ABO. The programme welcomes and encourages applications from Black, Asian and minority ethnic people, and disabled people who are currently under represented in Find Your Way and in leadership roles across the classical music sector, and will be offering a 50% reduction to the programme fee for a successful candidate from these backgrounds. This bursary will be supported by funding from Help Musicians and the ABO Trust.

The deadline for submissions is 9am on Monday 7 September.

For more information about Find Your Way and how to apply please visit https://abo.org.uk/what-we-do/developing/development-projects/find-your-way or contact fiona@abo.org.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You