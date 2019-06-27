Antony Costa Will Star In BLOOD RUNS DEEP Premiering At The Epstein Theatre

Prepare to be chilled to the bone when a gripping new psychological thriller Blood Runs Deep premieres at The Epstein Theatre this autumn, starring ex Blue member Antony Costa.

The chilling new play presented by Break A Leg Productions in association with Bill Elms comes to the Hanover Street venue from Tuesday 29 October - Saturday 2 November following a sell-out pilot run at The Unity Theatre last year.

Producers are delighted to announce that Antony Costa will star as Greg.

Antony first rose to fame with pop group Blue. During their career the band spanned three number one albums which included the smash hit singles All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

Antony has also enjoyed a successful stage career. In 2017 he starred in Bill Kenwright's UK touring production of Ruth Rendall's murder mystery, A Judgement in Stone.

His other stage credits include Save the Last Dance; the West End production of Blood Brothers; the 10th Anniversary tour of Boogie Nights; the 40th Anniversary of The Who's iconic musical Tommy (Blackpool Opera House); and most recently, as Stacee Jaxx in the UK tour of Rock of Ages.

On joining the cast, Antony said: "I'm really excited to be part of this brilliant psychological thriller at the Epstein Theatre this Halloween. This script is outstanding, and I can't wait to get started!"

The full cast also includes Emma Vaudrey as Karen, Brandon McCaffery as Jake, and Alice Merivale as Zoe, who reprise their roles from 2018's pilot production.

Set in the 1990s, single mother Karen Richards is on the run with her unsuspecting son, praying she can hide their chilling family secret and live a normal life. When an unwelcome visitor arrives at her home, the truth catches up with her, resulting in terrifying consequences.

The two-act thriller, set on a northern council estate, is written by Emma Culshaw and David Paul (The Ruby Slippers, Achy Breaky Bride) and directed by Margaret Connell (Scouse a Comedy of Terrors, Broken Biscuits)

The play is produced by Break A Leg Productions in association with theatre producer Bill Elms. This is their second collaboration after the acclaimed comedy drama The Ruby Slippers.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: "We are very excited to be premiering Blood Runs Deep at The Epstein Theatre, and are delighted to welcome Antony to the cast.

"The production received a fantastic response from audiences during last year's pilot run, since then we have made some revisions to the show and cannot wait to present the brand-new version at the Epstein in October. It promises to have audiences on the edge of their seats as the blood-chilling action unfolds"

Writers Emma Culshaw and David Paul said: "This psychological thriller deals with ordinary people who find themselves in an extraordinary situation. The greatest threat always comes from within the family but who is actually the prey and who is the perpetrator. Can our deeds be determined by our DNA?"

When the truth surfaces there is no escape!

For more information, please visit: www.wearebreakaleg.co.uk.





