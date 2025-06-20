Anna Coombs Will Direct JULIUS CAESAR UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tangle will bring its trademark African-inspired storytelling into the heart of ancient Rome with a brand new, fast-moving adaptation of Julius Caesar. Anna Coombs directs her precisely crafted adaptation, encapsulating the very essence of Shakespeare’s tale with a cast of five. With John Pfumojena (For Black Boys Musical Director)’s original music performed live on stage and choreography by Bawren Tavaziva (Boy’s Khaya), this high-energy production drives through the power struggles and friendship betrayal at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest thriller.

Anna Coombs: “I have always loved this play. The tension between politics and friendship is electrifying and its urgency and unpredictability makes it a true thriller. I’ve relished working with the performers and creatives to achieve an adaptation that gets to the heart of its story and themes, that remains truthful to Shakespeare’s original language whilst streamlining its pace and cast size. I hope it will keep those already familiar with the play and complete newcomers on the edge of their seats!”

Founded in 2009, Tangle champions African and Caribbean artistic excellence, creating a combination of new work and radical reinventions of classic theatre texts. Its acclaimed touring productions have included Richard the Second (‘a stonking version’ 4.5 stars, The Reviews Hub), Volpone, and Doctor Faustus (‘the music, language and archetypes that Tangle weave into it create moments of overwhelming beauty’ Exeunt).

Julius Caesar has become a tyrant. Cassius sees the threat. Brutus is torn by loyalty. Together, they conspire to kill Caesar. When Cassius and Brutus murder Caesar in full public view on the Ides of March, they think they have heralded a new political age. Instead, chaos erupts, and civil war begins.Who will seize power? Will this bring conflict or stability? Will the new ruler also fall to corruption?

TOUR DATES + VENUES

16 October: Lighthouse, Poole

17 October: Bridport Arts Centre

18 October: Croscombe Village Hall (Take Art Rural Touring)

21 October: Brewhouse, Taunton

22 October: Beaford Arts Rural Touring

24 October: The Exchange, Sturminster Newton (Artsreach Rural Touring)

25 October: Pound Arts, Corsham

