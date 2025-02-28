Ann Talman to Bring ELIZABETH TAYLOR And The SHADOW Of HER SMILE To Crazy Coqs In London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ann Talman will bring her award-winning show Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile to Crazy Coqs Theatre & Cabaret in London. An evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond, filled with hilarious and touching stories that only Ann can tell, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Ann's imitation of Elizabeth is so spot on, if you close your eyes, you'll swear they're together again!

Ann Talman is an actor, singer, storyteller, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and four-time Broadway and West End veteran. She joined Actors' Equity with co-star Elizabeth Taylor in 1981 when she landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months including six months in London and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life.

The award-winning team behind Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile is: director Lina Koutrakos and musical director Alex Rybeck. The show received critical and audience acclaim at New York's 54 Below.

