Today singer-songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics Announce June 2025 Headline Tenbury Wells Show which will see him perform a headline show with a full band on Friday 13th June 2025 at the intimate venue Regal Theatre, Tenbury Wells, United Kingdom. The event is the start of a weekend Americana festival.

Speaking about the show, Andy Sharrocks enthused: “I am super buzzed up to be playing this beautiful theatre in Tenbury Wells, I was last here to watch Robert Plant and Saving Grace, so some big shoes to fill.

After I took the Midnight Express from Rochdale to Knighton in the early 80's I was made to feel very welcome in this part of the world. I soon joined a band, and after rehearsing at Ferney Hall near Onibury, played many times in Ludlow, Bishops Castle, Kington, Knighton, and Leominster but alas not in Tenbury Wells, however I intend to make up for that with this gig.

Since then, I have travelled all over the world, but it would be fantastic if anybody from those days turned up, I am so looking forward to playing some country rock n roll n durty blues for everybody.”

Andy wrote and released 2 singles and an album in the halcyon punk era which are very sought after in the collectors' market, under the band name of Accident On The East Lancs.

Andy wrote and released a further solo single called I Believe In Love, on the Vibes And Vibes reggae label.

He then heard Steve Earle and knew alt-country was where his heart lay. At the same time, he rediscovered his love for the blues and has been writing in his country/blues/rock crossover style ever since.

Mick Taylor ex-Rolling Stones guitarist, played on his first solo album Walking In Familiar Footsteps, as did Paul Jones from The Manfreds/Blues Band, playing blues harp. He also recruited Bobby Vee's sons Jeff and Tommy on drums and bass.

He played many gigs supporting Mick Taylor and even had him in his band The Smokin' Jackets on a couple of occasions, at the Boom Boom Club in Sutton and The Herelbeke Blues Festival.

Andy wrote and released the album Dirt, with The Smokin' Jackets as his band, this time leaning more toward country. He supported John Mayall three times, twice at the Jazz Café Camden and The Leicester Sq Theatre. John subsequently invited him on a UK tour of theatres, immediately after John had supported BB King on a stadium tour.

Andy also supported many other acts including Steve Gibbons, Buddy Whittington, The Yardbirds, Curved Air and The Strawbs.

Andy then chose to take a nine-year hiatus to look after his health compromised wife but carried on writing songs throughout the period.

He came back with a triple album ‘Country Rock n Roll n Durty Blues', a statement in itself.

Andy had a new band, The Incurable Romantics, and they recorded the 36-track album live in the studio in 8 days.

Since then, Andy Sharrocks And The Incurable Romantics have been touring up and down the UK including The 100 Club, and some blues and roots festivals, leaving every crowd wanting more.

Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics

Date: Friday 13th June 2025

Venue Address: The Regal Theatre, 49 Teme St, Tenbury Wells, WR15 8AE, United Kingdom

Start Time: 7.30pm (UK Time)

Venue Website: https://www.regaltenbury.co.uk/

Ticket Price: £15.00 Each

Comments