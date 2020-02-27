Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Tour The UK And Ireland In 2021

School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, award-winning West End show, will go on a major UK Tour in 2021, opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 13 February 2021.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy!

While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

The production opened at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) in November 2016 to 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim. It went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. The Broadway production recently concluded its run at the Winter Garden Theatre with a US national touring production continuing. An Australian production opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne last October.

School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M.Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick-Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary) and Sunset Boulevard. In New York, School of Rock - The Musical, a stage version of the movie, is currently running alongside Cats and Phantom of the Opera, equalling Lloyd Webber's previous record of three shows running simultaneously on Broadway.

His awards, both as composer and producer, include seven Tonys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, the Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass which contains one of his best known compositions, Pie Jesu. He owns seven London theatres including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, the New London Theatre and the London Palladium. He was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 and created an honorary member of the House of Lords in 1997. He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music.

School of Rock has a book by Julian Fellowes, for which he received a Tony nomination. Julian the creator, writer and executive producer of the worldwide hit TV series Downton Abbey, which has received 69 Emmy Award nominations, winning 15, including two awards for Fellowes.

Casting for the UK Touring production is to be announced.

Tour Dates

Sat 13 - Sat 27 February

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Box office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

General on sale 9 March

Tue 2 - Sat 6 March

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Box Office: 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

General on sale 9 March

Mon 8 - Sat 13 March

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Box Office: 0844 871 7648

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

General on sale 9 March

Tue 23 - Sat 27 March

Edinburgh Playhouse

Box Office: 0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

General on sale 9 March

Mon 29 March - Sat 3 April

New Wimbledon Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7646

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

General on sale 9 March

Mon 5 - Sat 10 April

Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Box Office: 01473 433 100

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon 12 - Sat 17 April

Wales Millennium Centre

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

General on sale 23 March

Mon 19 - Sat 24 April

Milton Keynes

Box Office: 0844 871 7652

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

General on sale 9 March

Mon 26 April - Sat 8 May

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Box Office: 00 353 1 677 7999

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

On sale soon

Mon 15 - Sat 20 May

Grand Theatre, Leeds

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

General on sale 4 March

Mon 24 - Sat 29 May

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

General on sale 6 July

Mon 31 May - Sat 12 June

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon Mon 14 - Sat 19 June

Bournemouth Pavilion

Box Office: 0300 500 0595

www.bhlivetickets.co.uk

General on sale 28 Feb

Mon 21 June - Sat 3 July

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Box Office: 0844 871 3019

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

General on sale 9 March

Mon 5 - Sat 10 July

Hull New Theatre

Box Office: 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

General on sale 28 Feb

Tues 13 - Sat 17 July

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com

On sale soon

Mon 19 - Sat 24 July

Bristol Hippodrome

Box Office: 0844 871 3012

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

General on sale 9 March

Mon 26 - Sat 31 July

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Box Office: 0844 871 7649

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

General on sale 9 March

Mon 2 - Sat 7 Aug

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

General on sale 3 April

Mon 9 - Sat 14 Aug

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Box Office: 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

General on sale 2 March

Mon 16 - Sat 21 Aug

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

On sale soon

Mon 23 - Sat 28 Aug

Norwich Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630 000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sept

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Box Office: 01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon 27 Sept - Sat 2 Oct

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

On sale soon

Mon 4 - Sat 9 October

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Box Office: 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon 11 - Sat 16 Oct

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Box Office: 01702 351135

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

General on sale 2 March

Mon 18 - Sat 23 Oct

Liverpool Empire

Box Office: 0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

On sale soon

Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Box Office: 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon 22 - Sat 27 Nov

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Box Office: 01492 872 000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

On sale soon

Mon 29 Nov - Sat 4 Dec

Sunderland Empire

Box Office: 0844 871 3022

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

On sale soon

Mon 13 Dec - Sat 1 Jan 2022

New Oxford Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 3020

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

On sale soon





