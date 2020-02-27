Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Tour The UK And Ireland In 2021
School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, award-winning West End show, will go on a major UK Tour in 2021, opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 13 February 2021.
Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy!
While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.
Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.
The production opened at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) in November 2016 to 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim. It went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. The Broadway production recently concluded its run at the Winter Garden Theatre with a US national touring production continuing. An Australian production opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne last October.
School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M.Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick-Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary) and Sunset Boulevard. In New York, School of Rock - The Musical, a stage version of the movie, is currently running alongside Cats and Phantom of the Opera, equalling Lloyd Webber's previous record of three shows running simultaneously on Broadway.
His awards, both as composer and producer, include seven Tonys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, the Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass which contains one of his best known compositions, Pie Jesu. He owns seven London theatres including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, the New London Theatre and the London Palladium. He was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 and created an honorary member of the House of Lords in 1997. He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music.
School of Rock has a book by Julian Fellowes, for which he received a Tony nomination. Julian the creator, writer and executive producer of the worldwide hit TV series Downton Abbey, which has received 69 Emmy Award nominations, winning 15, including two awards for Fellowes.
Casting for the UK Touring production is to be announced.
Tour Dates
Sat 13 - Sat 27 February
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Box office: 0844 871 3011
www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
General on sale 9 March
Tue 2 - Sat 6 March
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Box Office: 01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
General on sale 9 March
Mon 8 - Sat 13 March
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Box Office: 0844 871 7648
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
General on sale 9 March
Tue 23 - Sat 27 March
Edinburgh Playhouse
Box Office: 0844 871 3014
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse
General on sale 9 March
Mon 29 March - Sat 3 April
New Wimbledon Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 7646
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
General on sale 9 March
Mon 5 - Sat 10 April
Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Box Office: 01473 433 100
On sale soon
Mon 12 - Sat 17 April
Wales Millennium Centre
Box Office: 029 2063 6464
General on sale 23 March
Mon 19 - Sat 24 April
Milton Keynes
Box Office: 0844 871 7652
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
General on sale 9 March
Mon 26 April - Sat 8 May
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
Box Office: 00 353 1 677 7999
On sale soon
Mon 15 - Sat 20 May
Grand Theatre, Leeds
Box Office: 0844 848 2700
General on sale 4 March
Mon 24 - Sat 29 May
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21
General on sale 6 July
Mon 31 May - Sat 12 June
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Box Office: 0114 249 6000
On sale soon
Mon Mon 14 - Sat 19 June
Bournemouth Pavilion
Box Office: 0300 500 0595
General on sale 28 Feb
Mon 21 June - Sat 3 July
Palace Theatre, Manchester
Box Office: 0844 871 3019
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
General on sale 9 March
Mon 5 - Sat 10 July
Hull New Theatre
Box Office: 01482 300 306
General on sale 28 Feb
Tues 13 - Sat 17 July
Box Office: 01752 267 222
On sale soon
Mon 19 - Sat 24 July
Bristol Hippodrome
Box Office: 0844 871 3012
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome
General on sale 9 March
Mon 26 - Sat 31 July
Regent Theatre, Stoke
Box Office: 0844 871 7649
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
General on sale 9 March
Mon 2 - Sat 7 Aug
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Box Office: 023 8071 1811
General on sale 3 April
Mon 9 - Sat 14 Aug
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
Box Office: 01323 412 000
General on sale 2 March
Mon 16 - Sat 21 Aug
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Box Office: 01227 787787
On sale soon
Mon 23 - Sat 28 Aug
Norwich Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01603 630 000
On sale soon
Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sept
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
Box Office: 01902 429212
On sale soon
Mon 27 Sept - Sat 2 Oct
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Box Office: 0844 871 7645
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
On sale soon
Mon 4 - Sat 9 October
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Box Office: 01322 220000
On sale soon
Mon 11 - Sat 16 Oct
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Box Office: 01702 351135
General on sale 2 March
Mon 18 - Sat 23 Oct
Liverpool Empire
Box Office: 0844 871 3017
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
On sale soon
Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Box Office: 01604 624811
On sale soon
Mon 22 - Sat 27 Nov
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
Box Office: 01492 872 000
On sale soon
Mon 29 Nov - Sat 4 Dec
Sunderland Empire
Box Office: 0844 871 3022
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
On sale soon
Mon 13 Dec - Sat 1 Jan 2022
New Oxford Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 3020
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford
On sale soon