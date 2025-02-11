André Rieu's 75th Birthday Celebration Concert Coming to UK Cinemas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join André Rieu for his 75th Birthday Celebration in this special new cinema event. In the concert, André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra tour the world from New York to Vienna, from Bahrain to Malta and Sydney to Maastricht. Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will be exclusively shown in over 500 UK cinemas on April 12th and 13th.

Take front row seats as André performs a stunning rendition of ‘Music of the Night’ from ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ for a delirious New York audience. Be empowered as Empress Sissi sings the incredible ‘I Belong to Me’ from the musical ‘Elizabeth’ in front of her Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. And roar with laughter as André reminisces with his brother Robert about their youth in the church choir in Maastricht before they perform the moving ‘Pie Jesu’.

In this special concert André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. And this birthday party really gets started and the crowds go wild during André's worldwide encore performances including 'Una Paloma Blanca’, ‘When the Rain Begins to Fall’ and ‘I Will Survive’.

Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with André, where they will reflect on his illustrious journey, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories. The film is a homage to André’s lifelong dream of forming his own orchestra and making classical music accessible to audiences around the globe.

Photo credit: André Rieu Productions/Piece Of Magic Entertainment

