Amnesty International UK And The Guilty Feminist Announce THE SECRET POLICEMAN'S TOUR Show In Manchester

Amnesty International UK and comedy star and host of hit podcast The Guilty Feminist Deborah Frances-White have teamed up in 2019 to relaunch the much revered Secret Policeman's Tour for the 21st century and are delighted to be bringing it to Manchester in December for its third and final stop this year!

With a supreme line-up of special guests including uproarious comedians, gifted musicians and inspirational activists to be announced in the coming months, this is sure to be a riotous and electrifying night of entertainment and discussion all in support of human rights.

Tickets for this show at Manchester's Palace Theatre on Tuesday 3rd December are on sale now from www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-secret-policemans-tour/palace-theatre-manchester/.

More than forty years since Amnesty's first ever Secret Policeman's event, the newly-revamped 2019 Secret Policeman's Tour has so far seen a host of comedians, musicians, actors, activists and speakers come together for two revolutionary nights at London's Hackney Empire (June 5th) and at Edinburgh Playhouse (24th August) to inspire more people to join the Amnesty movement and create a fairer more equal world.

Host Deborah Frances-White has so far been joined by a huge array of talent across the previous two shows who have entertained the crowds with stand-up sets, comedy sketches, illuminating discussion and jaw-dropping musical performances and Manchester is set to be no different.

Previous guests include The Mash Report's Rachel Parris and Nish Kumar, Derry Girls stars Nicola Coughlan Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Siobhan McSweeney and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Sindhu Vee, Desiree Burch, Rosie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Francesca Martinez, Konnie Huq, Juliet Stevenson, Sian Clifford, Ophelia Lovibond, Lesley Manville, Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens, Hollie McNish, Grace Petrie, Sophie Duker and Jess Robinson plus many more!

A podcast of the London and Edinburgh show can be listened to here: www.amnesty.org.uk/secret-policemans-tour.

Deborah Frances-White said:

"Curating & hosting The Secret Policeman's Tour is one of the greatest honours of my life. It's a legendary brand which is attracting a ludicrously talented line up of established and emerging acts - all with something current, fresh and hilarious to say."

The shows we've done at The Hackney Empire & The Edinburgh Playhouse have exceeded expectations and blown the rooves off the venues. I'm beside myself to announce the line up for this next show and I know the Manchester audience will bring their A Game. Honestly it's one of my favourite places to perform in the world.

Human Rights sometimes seem removed from us and our busy lives but a human right is anything we'd miss if it were taken away. We have to act now to protect what we love - and comedy and music move us to come together, shed our defences and feel the tingly human connection we need to make meaningful change."

Kate Allen, Amnesty UK's Director, said:

"Since Amnesty's first ever Secret Policeman's Ball more than 40 years ago in 1976, lots has changed. We're facing new human rights crises and fighting new battles to create a safer and more equal world.

People coming together to stand for what they believe in and celebrate human rights will always remain at the core of Amnesty's work.

That's why we're so delighted to see the renowned Secret Policeman's Tour return this year. In partnership with the fabulous Guilty Feminist podcast team, the shows are set to be an exciting celebration of the rights of people in all their brilliant difference."





