Amanda Abbington, Philip Glenister, and Isabella Pappas Will Be Featured in INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) and Olivier nominated Isabella Pappas are to feature in Rosie Day's debut play Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon through video integration, with Maxine Peake providing voice overs. Rosie Day also stars in Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, a one person show with interactive filmed scenes, which begins performances at Southwark Playhouse's the Little on 9 February 2022 running until 5 March, with press night on 10 February.

Miss-trusted. Miss-treated. Miss you. Welcome to a miss-spent youth. Eileen's sister just died while eating a Yorkshire pudding. Ironic as she rarely eats; well, ate. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a call to arms for young women everywhere, and questions why society isn't watching out for our girls as they navigate fading friendships, f**ked up families and forging a trail through adolescence.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon had a sell-out preview run at the Old Red Lion Theatre in February 2020, and subsequent performances at the Barn Theatre's first Summer outdoor theatre festival, BarnFest in August 2020.

In October 2021, Day's debut book Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon a nonfiction guide for teenage girls to survive and thrive in their adolescence was published by leading publisher Hachette.

Screen International Star of Tomorrow, and Instyle BAFTA Rising Star, Rosie Day's stage credits include Again and The Girl Who Fell, both at Trafalgar Studios, Spur of the Moment at Royal Court, Velocity at Finborough Theatre, My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid) at The Bunker Theatre, and A Winter's Tale at the National Theatre. Her extensive film credits include All Roads Lead to Rome alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Down A Dark Hall with Uma Thurman, as well as Baby, Indigo Valley, The Seasoning House, the BAFTA nominated short film Good Night, upcoming comedy Real Love with Sian Clifford and Russell Tobey, and the recently announced Beatles Biopic Midas Man in which she will star as Cilla Black. Amongst her many TV credits Day has starred in the Golden Globe nominated Outlander, as well as Living The Dream and Urban Myths both for Sky, Good Omens for BBC and Prime Suspect 1973 for ITV.

Georgie Staight directs Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon with set and costume design by Cara Evans, lighting design by Holly Ellis, sound design by Sam Glossop and video design by Dan Light.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is produced by Zoe Weldon and Katy Galloway who along with Rosie Day and Georgie Staight make up the Teenage Armageddon Collective.

