Almeida Theatre Presents a Live Stream of Lolita Chakrabarti's HYMN

The Almeida Theatre announces live streamed performances of Lolita Chakrabarti's Hymn.

The world premiere production which was originally due to play to socially distanced audiences will now be streamed live from the theatre for five performances from Wednesday 17 - Saturday 20 February. Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the play features Adrian Lester in the role of Gil and Danny Sapani as Benny.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, "After being forced to cancel the run of Hymn, we're so pleased to have still found a way to offer the show to audiences and are hugely grateful to the whole company for making it possible. We hope that with the actors performing the play live each night, people watching at home will sense some of that joyful energy that comes from being part of a unique shared experience."

Tickets to the live stream go on sale to Almeida Members from Tuesday 2 February midday and on general sale from Wednesday 3 February midday.

Performances run Wednesday 17 - Saturday 20 February 2021.

Benny is a loner anchored by his wife and children. Gil longs to fulfil his potential. They form a deep bond but as cracks appear in their fragile lives they start to realise that true courage comes in different forms.

Featuring music from Gil and Benny's lives, Lolita Chakrabarti's searching, soulful new play asks what it takes to be a good father, brother or son.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre (The Writer), Hymn features Adrian Lester (Red Velvet; Hustle) and Danny Sapani (Killing Eve; Les Blancs).