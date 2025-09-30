All-Star Outdoor Concerts Return to Cheshire's Arley Hall in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cheshire's most spectacular live stately home outdoor concerts are set to return in 2026 - with audiences promised even more big names and brilliant music. Following the success of this year's shows, the Live at Arley concert series will take over the stunning grounds of Arley Hall near Knutsford for two spectacular all-star concerts.

Live at Arley 2026 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 16-17 May with an unmissable weekend of nostalgia, dancefloor anthems and Glam Rock classics in a pair of themed concerts which bring legendary artists together for a party like no other.

Tickets go on sale today priced from £44.50 for adults and £18.50 for children.

Saturday, 16 May sees the return of the hugely popular Back to Boogie, a glittering celebration of disco, funk and soul.

The line-up of iconic 70s and 80s superstars includes Imagination featuring Leee John, 5 Star, The Real Thing, Jacki Graham, Livin' Joy and Romina Johnson.

With unforgettable hits including Just an Illusion, Body Talk and Flashback, Imagination defined the sound of 80s dance music. Frontman Leee John's dazzling vocals and flamboyant stage presence guarantee a show-stopping performance.

Britain's 5 Star sold more than 10 million records worldwide and are best remembered for top 10 smashes like System Addict, Rain or Shine and Can't Wait Another Minute. Lead singer Denise Pearson brings the band's biggest hits back to the stage.

The Real Thing is the UK's most successful soul group responsible for a string of timeless classics including You to me Are Everything, Can't Get by Without You and Can You Feel the Force? The Liverpool legends' feelgood groves never fail to get the crowd moving.

One of Britain's most admired soul voices, Jacki Graham lit up the charts with Could it be I'm Falling in Love? (with David Grant), Round and Around and Set Me Free. Expect powerhouse vocals and pure 80s energy.

Italian dance-house group Livin' Joy are best known for their acclaimed 1995 number one smash hit Dreamer, certified double platinum in the UK, which also went on to top the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. They scored a second major hit in 1996 with Don't Stop Movin' which reached the UK top 5 and was number one in Italy, while their album of the same name also spawned two other successful singles - Follow the Rules, which reached number nine in the UK, and Where Can I Find Love which peaked at number 12.

And best known as the voice behind the Artful Dodger's UK Garage anthem Movin' Too Fast, Romina Johnson adds a fresh club vibe to Saturday night's disco celebration.

The weekend concert series continues on Sunday, 17 May with the chance to dig out those flares and platform boots for a day of stomping 70s anthems in a Glam Rock Revival headed by the Bay City Rollers.

The biggest teen idols of the 70s, the Bay City Rollers sold more than 120 million records worldwide. Don some tartan and join Stuart ‘Woody' Wood and the band for a singalong with massive hits including Bye-Bye Baby, Shang-A-Lang, Summerlove Sensation and Give a Little Love.

The line-up also stars Mud ft Ray Stiles and Rob Davies. Mud stormed the Glam Rock scene with chart-toppers including Tiger Feet and Lonely This Christmas alongside classics Dynamite and The Cat Crept In. The band's fun-filled show will have the audience dancing from start to finish.

And Total Rex is a sensational tribute to the legendary late Marc Bolan and T-Rex, delivering Glam Rock staples like 20th Century Boy and Get It On.

The event will come to a spectacular end with a fabulous firework finale.

Live at Arley will also feature a food and drink square featuring amazing local outlets serving everything from wood-fired pizza to gourmet burgers and authentic Jamaican cuisine, and a Shopping Village with pop-ups from local makers, bespoke gifts and treats for all the family to buy.

Meanwhile this year the VIP area will include access to a Golden Circle offering space close to the stage, as well as access to the VIP marquee with premium seating, premium offerings and posh loos!

Live at Arley event organiser Max Eden, of Cheshire Concerts, says: “Live at Arley outdoor concerts promises a magical weekend of live music, set in the grounds of one of Cheshire's most beautiful stately homes.

“The 2025 concerts were a huge success with fantastic summer weather and record numbers through the gates, and I know the 2026 concerts are going to be even bigger and better, with full band performances on each day creating an unmissable live music experience.

“We have a fantastic line-up of 70s and 80s superstar performers, and I'm delighted that in addition to a return for the brilliant Back to Boogie concert we're also going to celebrate the glitz and glamour of the Glam Rock 70s.

“The Back to Boogie line-up alone can lay claim to 26 top 10 hits and 57 million record sales between them, and Mud and the Bay City Rollers together have 24 UK top 10s including five number ones, with the Rollers selling upwards of 120 million records worldwide. That all adds up to quite a weekend!

“These open-air spectaculars are expected to sell out fast, so secure your tickets now before they all go.”