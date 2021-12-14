All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Will be Available to Stream

Sasha Regan's swashbuckling all-male take on W. S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's 'The Pirates of Penzance' returns to living rooms around the globe this Christmas.

Recorded Live at the Palace Theatre in London last year, just before Lockdown 2, it will stream on demand on Stream.Theatre from 23rd December 2021 - 2nd January 2022.

Lock down with rum, prosecco and Twiglets this Christmas and prepare for the return of our handsome hairy pirates and their bevy of beautiful Victorian maidens.

Due to popular demand, Sasha Regan's smash hit all-male take on W. S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's 'The Pirates of Penzance' returns to screens from 23rd December 2001 - 2nd January 2022 on www.stream.theatre and will stream on demand. Recorded live at the Palace Theatre in London last December, just before Lockdown 2, the recent streaming makes a very welcome return during the festive period.

Expect a much-needed dose of musical comedy in the comfort and safety of home. Features divine pirates and their winsome Victorian love interests! The perfect tonic to raise spirits and a show the whole family will enjoy. Packed with comedy, romance, clumsy policemen, bonkers adventures and an abundance of men in petticoats, it will put a stop to the gloomy wintery nights.

Frederic, a pirate's apprentice is in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley, but will his leap year birthday prevent him from breaking with duty into the arms of his love? Find out this Christmas!

Featuring a dazzling shipshape cast singing songs including: "I Am A Pirate King"; "Oh, Happy Day, With Joyous Glee", and "A Rollicking Band of Pirates We", you are sure to swashbuckle your way around your lounge sofas.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE sees one of Gilbert & Sullivan's best-known, much loved classic operettas recorded in a theatre founded by Richard D'Oyly Carte in the 1800s as the Royal English Opera House, now called the Palace Theatre. D'Oyly Carte who was already producing comic operas at his Savoy Theatre decided to commission the ornate Gothic building as a home for grand operas. The Royal English Opera House opened 10 years after the Savoy Theatre which championed Gilbert & Sullivan's well-known "Savoy operas". Although their operettas never ran at the Royal English Opera House, in a nod to the two men, D'Oyly Carte opened in January 1891 with Sir Arthur Sullivan's Ivanhoe. Sadly, his cherished opera house came under financial pressure leaving him with no alternative but to lease it and eventually sell it within one year of opening.

Throughout his life, D'Oyly Carte managed Gilbert & Sullivan and nurtured their careers including setting up the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company. Together these talented men introduced a new way of presenting light opera to families, touring these works to bring them out to the wider community.

Sasha Regan's production was first staged at her original 50-seater Union Theatre in Southwark over a decade ago. From day one it became a critically acclaimed overnight hit, winning Best Off-West End production in the 2009 WhatsOnStage Awards. Following several sell-out runs in the UK, the merry band of pirates toured Australia including a three-week run at the Sydney Theatre thanks to Cate Blanchett who was then co-artistic director. It enjoyed another sell-out run at Wilton's Music Hall in 2019.

Expect plenty of hilarity from the swashbuckling crew!

Viewing Details:

How to watch:

The performance will be streamed on: https://www.stream.theatre/season/232

Performance dates: 23rd December 2021 - 2nd January 2022

Times: Streams on demand.

CAST: Tom Senior (Frederic); Oliver Savile (Pirate King); Alan Richardson (Mabel); Leon Craig (Ruth); David McKechnie (Major-General Stanley); Marc Akinfolarin (Sergeant of Police); Michael Burgen (Samuel); Lee Greenaway (Connie); Dominic Harbison (Kate); Richard Russell Edwards (Isabel); Sam Kipling (Edith); Benjamin Vivian-Jones (Ensemble); Daniel Miles (Ensemble); Jamie Chidzey (Ensemble); Joel Elferink (Ensemble); Tom Duern (Ensemble); Matthew Facchino (Ensemble); Richard Baker (piano) - Musical Director.

CREATIVES

Director and Co-Producer - Sasha Regan

Choreographer - Lizzi Gee

Designer - Robyn Wilson-Owen

Musical Director - Richard Baker

Associate Choreographer - Lee Greenaway

Lighting Design - Ben Bull

Casting - Adam Braham Casting

Marketing and Public Relations - Fiona Lockley

Co-produced by Ben De Wynter, Sasha Regan, Hilary A. Williams and Stuart Williams

SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter @allmalepirates

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/allmalepirates

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

★★★★★

'A beacon of joy in this most dark of winters' - IAN BOWKETT, MUSICAL THEATRE REVIEW

★★★★

'A tonic in tough times' - GEORGE HALL, THE STAGE