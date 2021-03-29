All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Streams Worldwide This Week

Due to popular demand, Sasha Regan's smash hit all-male take on W. S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE returns to screens from tonight, Monday 29th March - Monday 5th April 2021 on www.stream.theatre .

Recorded live at the Palace Theatre London in December just before Lockdown 2, the recent streaming makes a very welcome comeback over Easter. Expect a much-needed dose of musical comedy in the comfort and safety of home. Features gorgeous pirates and their winsome Victorian love interests! The perfect tonic to raise spirits and a show the whole family will enjoy.

Packed with comedy, romance, clumsy policemen, bonkers adventures and an abundance of men in petticoats, it will put a stop to months of lockdown gloom.

Frederic, a pirate's apprentice is in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley, but will his leap year birthday prevent him from breaking with duty into the arms of Mabel? Find out this week!

Featuring a dazzling shipshape cast singing songs including: "I Am A Pirate King"; "Oh, Happy Day, With Joyous Glee", and "A Rollicking Band of Pirates We". They are sure to raise your living room roofs!

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE sees one of Gilbert & Sullivan's best-known, much loved classic operettas recorded in a theatre founded by Richard D'Oyly Carte in the 1800s as the Royal English Opera House. D'Oyly Carte who was already producing comic operas at his Savoy Theatre decided to commission the ornate Gothic building as a home for grand operas. The Royal English Opera House opened 10 years after the Savoy Theatre which championed Gilbert & Sullivan's well-known "Savoy operas". Although their operettas never ran at the Royal English Opera House, in a nod to the two men D'Oyly Carte opened in January 1891 with Sir Arthur Sullivan 's Ivanhoe. Sadly, D'Oyly Carte's cherished opera house came under financial pressure leaving him with no alternative but to lease it and eventually sell it within one year of opening.

Throughout his life, D'Oyly Carte managed Gilbert & Sullivan and nurtured their careers including setting up the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company. Together these talented men introduced a new way of presenting light opera to families, touring these works to bring them out to the wider community.

Sasha Regan's production was first staged at her original 50-seater Union Theatre in Southwark over a decade ago. From day one it became a critically acclaimed overnight hit, winning Best Off-West End production in the 2009 WhatsOnStage Awards. Following several sell-out runs in the UK, the merry band of pirates toured Australia including a three-week run at the Sydney Theatre thanks to Cate Blanchett then the co-artistic director. It enjoyed another sell-out run at Wilton's Music Hall last year.

The performance will be streamed on: https://www.stream.theatre/season/26

CAST: Tom Senior (Frederic); Oliver Savile (Pirate King); Alan Richardson (Mabel); Leon Craig (Ruth); David McKechnie (Major-General Stanley); Marc Akinfolarin (Sergeant of Police); Michael Burgen (Samuel); Lee Greenaway (Connie); Dominic Harbison (Kate); Richard Russell Edwards (Isabel); Sam Kipling (Edith); Benjamin Vivian-Jones (Ensemble); Daniel Miles (Ensemble); Jamie Chidzey (Ensemble); Joel Elferink (Ensemble); Tom Duern (Ensemble); Matthew Facchino (Ensemble); Richard Baker (piano) - Musical Director.