Alison Larkin Will Embark on UK Tour With GRIEF...A COMEDY

Alison Larkin, celebrated for her multifaceted career spanning writing, comedy, acting, and narration, is set to embark on a UK tour with her poignant and uproarious show, Grief …A Comedy. This unique production delves into themes of love, loss, heartache, rediscovering joy and the resilience of the human spirit.

Larkin, known affectionately on both sides of the Atlantic as the English American, has captivated audiences with her autobiographical works and performances. Her first solo show and bestselling novel The English American explored her adoption into a terribly British family and her reunion with her birth mother, in Bald Mountain, Tennessee.

Larkin's life took an unexpected turn when she found true love for the first time in her 50s with Bhima, an Indian climate scientist who had also immigrated to the US. Five days after they became engaged, Bhima passed away, challenging Larkin to confront profound grief. Rather than succumb, in time, to her surprise, she found she wanted to live more fully than ever, drawing inspiration from the words of her friend Archbishop Desmond Tutu: "I can't control what happens to me, but I can control how I respond to it."

Tutu knew Larkin's comedy and encouraged her to return to it affirming, "You must do what you need to do to make sure this story is told, because it will bring hope." So, Grief…A Comedy was born, featuring music by Emmy award-winning composer Gary Schreiner.

Alison Larkin's career is a tapestry of achievements: a prolific narrator with over 280 audiobooks to her credit, including the globally acclaimed Complete Novels of Jane Austen; a seasoned comedian headlining at prestigious venues such as The Comic Strip in New York and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles; and an actress celebrated for her performances on and off Broadway and with the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Her creative breadth extends to screen and voice acting, with notable contributions to films, games, and cartoons, including roles in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Fargo, among others. Larkin's podcast ventures, such as The Jane Austen Podcast and the upcoming Love and Laughter after 50 with Alison Larkin, continue to engage and inspire listeners worldwide.

A limited advance edition of Alison's brand new book of the same name will be available exclusively after every performance.

Tour Dates

27 Aug-31 Aug Soho Upstairs, Dean Street, London

19 Sept Buxton Pavilion Arts, Buxton, Derbyshire

21 Sept Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon

26 Sept Southend Dixon Studio, Southend, Essex

2nd October Harrogate Theatre, North Yorkshire

11 October Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames

13 October Fareham Live Studio, Fareham, Hampshire

15 October Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon

17 October Bellerby Studio, Guildford, Surrey

24 October Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa

2025

2 February Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

5 February Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne, Dorset

6 February Barnfield Theatre, Exeter

8 February Chelmsford Arts Centre, Essex

23 March Leeds City Varieties, Leeds, North Yorkshire

