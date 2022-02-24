Alexandra Palace Announces Lineup for Kaleidoscope 2022

Following 2021's triumphant, sold-out spectacular, Kaleidoscope Festival will return on Saturday, 23 July and today Alexandra Palace announces a stellar line-up that promises more crowd-pleasing live music, DJs and comedy at London's highest festival.

With a backdrop that takes in sweeping views across the whole city, acres of parkland to explore, plus access to some of the hidden corners of the iconic Palace, this is a summer festival like no other. For fans, families and fun-seekers, Kaleidoscope is hard to beat, and this year's line-up demonstrates it's a favourite for artists too.

On the main Hilltop Stage, ORBITAL promises to bring proceedings to a scintillating climax following the inimitable Manchester sound of HAPPY MONDAYS. CHARLOTTE CHURCH'S POP DUNGEON brings a medley of bangers to raise the temperature as the sun begins to set, while THE MAGIC NUMBERS and HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR will have crowds of all ages dancing all afternoon.

Over on the DJ Stage - Cloud 10 - the line-up is equally mouth-watering with CRAZY P SOUNDSYSTEM, CRAIG CHARLES, DJ YODA, ZERO 7 and PBR STREETGANG all performing on the terrace decks, whilst The Alternative Stage features the legendary Creation Records founder and music industry visionary ALAN MCGEE in conversation; comedy from trigger happy stalwart DOM JOLY and rising star SINDHU VEE; plusTHE CUBAN BROTHERS will ramp up the party atmosphere.

There will ALSO be a host of entertainment for families around the festival site, including interactive theatre, workshops and story-telling. Meanwhile the Palace's secret Victorian Basements will be opened up for people to discover; and there's more line-up to be announced on all stages.



Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope Director, says: "Kaleidoscope truly is a labour of love for us here at Ally Pally and we can't wait to welcome everyone up to the Palace for this year's festival. The festival site is arguably one of the most beautiful anywhere, offering a chance to roam around our beautiful Park and iconic Palace, with stunning views across the whole of London spreading out like a blanket behind the main stage. With an epic line-up, there can't be many better places to dance away a hot, balmy, Saturday in July.



"As an independent festival, run by a charity, the last few years have been a huge challenge. We worked non-stop to host Kaleidoscope 2021 safely amid the backdrop of government's pandemic restrictions. And now, like much of the industry, we've had to get creative to get a stellar set-up sorted in 2022. Against all the odds, we're now heading towards one of the busiest summers in the 150 years of Alexandra Palace, and we want you all to be part of it."



A young festival in the grand scheme of things, this is Kaleidoscope's third year, with previous years being headlined by Flaming Lips and Groove Armada. With a comfortable 11,000 capacity, increased from 10k in 2021, this one-day event has been a huge hit, particularly for Londoners - no long journey, no camping, no brainer. As the nation lurches towards recovery and some semblance of normality, the summer of 2022 will be one giant 'Kaleidoscopic' celebration and an unforgettable experience for everyone who comes.