Alexa-led Escape Room PREPPERS THE GAME Launches Free On Amazon

Experiencing survival mode from the comfort of your home, PREPPERS: THE GAME is the ground-breaking new work from Casson & Friends that asks are we really prepared? Available exclusively via Amazon Alexa, this free game combines the thrills of a digital escape room with 'choose your own adventure' gameplay, allowing participants to make choices that will affect their journey through the game. Starting underground and alone you must use your voice to decide the steps you will take to survive.

Exploring how the body and mind react in different environments, PREPPERS: THE GAME is an exciting digital experiment directed by Casson & Friends' Artistic Director Tim Casson. Set over two distinct routes, from preparing a bunker to surviving in the outdoors, the gameplay spans three acts with over an hour of content and interactive challenges. Featuring voicework from actress Liz Lubega, as well as a script by Ian Abbott and music by Paul Rogerson, PREPPERS: THE GAME is accessible using your Amazon Alexa smart speaker or by downloading the free Alexa app to your device.

Director Tim Casson comments, After years of research, we're really excited to be welcoming people into the world of PREPPERS, and thrilled to be doing this in people's homes through Amazon Alexa enabled devices. With Casson & Friends' love of technology, interaction and play, we're inviting people to use their voice to come on an adventure, and to learn more about survival and preparedness - something we all should be talking about more.

PREPPERS: THE GAME is the first part of Casson & Friends' PREPPERS project. Alongside the digital gameplay, the company will present PREPPERS: THE SHOW, a live documentary meets dance performance premiering Wednesday 2nd - Sunday 6th June 2021. Combining real interviews from members of the UK survival and preparedness community with compelling movement, it's a unique piece of dance theatre that explores humanity in times of crisis.

Casson & Friends are renowned for their audience-centric dance work and use of digital technology to make extraordinary and accessible productions, creating innovative ways of enhancing and engaging with dance performance. Their record-breaking production The Dance WE Made saw performers go out into the streets and collect dance moves from members of the public.

Learn more at https://www.cassonandfriends.com/preppers.