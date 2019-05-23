Alex Gwyther's New One-man Play RIPPED Explores Modern Masculinity And Male Rape

Acclaimed writer and actor Alex Gwyther (Our Friends, The Enemy; Eyes Closed, Ears Covered) will perform in the world première of his gripping and tender new play Ripped at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, playing Underbelly, Cowgate, (venue 61) from 1-25 August (excl. 12) at 13:00. The one-man play will preview at The Actors Centre, London, on 22 and 23 July.

Masking his trauma, Ripped's protagonist Jack steps into the absurd world of modern masculinity and reinvents himself as a "real man". This is his explosive story. How far will Jack go to fit in, whilst hoping his past never catches up with him? Ripped exposes this national crisis and the pressures put on young men to live up to outdated ideals.

Approximately 12,000 men are raped every year*. These are only the reported cases as 96% of all male rape incidents go unreported*, including Jack's trauma, which serves as a catalyst for him to question his own masculinity, forcing him to reinvent himself in a way that society deems "normal". It is a misguided, and at times comical, journey which shines a light on the thousands of paths today's young men embark on to feel like a "man".

Alex Gwyther, writer and performer, said: "We need to see honest portrayals of men to show they aren't invincible and that partaking in any kind of harmful behaviour to conform with society is damaging. The journey of Jack highlights the need for men to talk more and for us to break outdated gender stereotypes. I wanted to explore these themes sensitively and tenderly whilst also using humour when delving into the world of modern masculinity."

Ripped is directed by Max Lindsay (Angry, Mother of Him) and produced by Robin Rayner (Timmy, Fabric, Iconic: A Brief History of Drag, Foiled).

Alex Gwyther is a London-based writer and actor. His first one-man play, Our Friends, The Enemy, was selected as part of the New Wimbledon Theatre's 'Fresh Ideas' season and premiered in its studio space in 2013. It went on to enjoy sold-out performances at the Edinburgh Festival before embarking on two UK tours. In 2015 it transferred to New York's Theater Row where it was praised by the New York press. His second play was commissioned by The Premier League to raise awareness of mental health in footballers. The Cost of a Player toured to all twenty of the Premier League clubs in the 2018/19 football season. His third play Eyes Closed, Ears Covered had its world premiere at The Bunker Theatre in 2017 starring Danny-Boy Hatchard, Joe Idris Roberts and Phoebe Thomas. It went on to enjoy 3 Offie Nominations including Most Promising New Playwright. Alex has finished writing his first feature film and is adapting work for screen.

To book tickets for Ripped at Underbelly, Cowgate, visit: http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk. London previews will go on sale soon at https://www.actorscentre.co.uk





