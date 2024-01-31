Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe: A 'Pop-Up Stadium Designed Around Whatever Show I Want to Put On'

General on sale to the public is set for Friday the 9th of February at 10am CET.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 2 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 3 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo 4 Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe: A 'Pop-Up Stadium Designed Around Whatever Show I Want to Put On'

Global superstar Adele has confirmed exclusive summer shows in Munich, Germany on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th of August 2024. 

Based at Munich Messe, Adele will perform in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows. The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night (see below for venue rendering).

“A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on?” Adele noted on her Instagram.  She went on to say, “I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer.”  These exclusive European dates mark the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

Adele is currently performing the last leg of her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, which runs through mid-June.  Weekends With Adele has received high acclaim from fans and critics alike.  Los Angeles Times called the show “an exquisite balance of personal storytelling and Las Vegas glitz,” and Billboard described it as “utterly and breathlessly spectacular.”  

Adele will have performed an incredible 50 Weekends With Adele dates (100 shows in total) by the end of it's run. She also thrilled her UK audience at her sold out London Hyde Park shows in 2022. Both Vegas and London were hailed as truly iconic, and she is now bringing another brand-new experience to her European fans.

Ticket registration is open now at Adele.com and closes on Monday, 5th of February at 6pm CET.  Fans will receive links to purchase on Tuesday the 6th of February, with registered fans purchases open on Wednesday the 7th of February at 10am CET.  General on sale to the public is set for Friday the 9th of February at 10am CET.

Adele in Munich

Friday August 2, 2024
Saturday August 3, 2024
Friday August 9, 2024
Saturday August 10, 2024

Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe: A 'Pop-Up Stadium Designed Around Whatever Show I Want to Put On'

Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe: A 'Pop-Up Stadium Designed Around Whatever Show I Want to Put On'



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Cent Photo
Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Centre

Olivier Award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson has joined the cast of Theatre-Rites’ Journey of a Refugee at Stanley Arts Centre this February, in the pre-recorded vocal role of The Speaker.

2
Darlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington Hippodrome Photo
Darlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington Hippodrome

Darlington Operatic Society has announced its long-standing and extraordinary 100 year association with Darlington Hippodrome. This momentous occasion is a testament to the unwavering commitment of both institutions to the arts and their immense contribution to the cultural fabric of their community.

3
Full Cast Announced For Philippa Gregorys RICHARD, MY RICHARD Opening At Shakespeare North Photo
Full Cast Announced For Philippa Gregory's RICHARD, MY RICHARD Opening At Shakespeare North Playhouse On 8 March

The full cast has been announced for best-selling historical author Philippa Gregory's playwright debut Richard, My Richard.

4
Curve Theatre Announces New Production of Lerner and Loewes MY FAIR LADY Photo
Curve Theatre Announces New Production of Lerner and Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

It’s set to be a loverly Christmas in Leicester this year as Curve announces plans to stage a new Made at Curve production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical, My Fair Lady.

More Hot Stories For You

Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts CentreJuliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Centre
Darlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington HippodromeDarlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington Hippodrome
Full Cast Announced For Philippa Gregory's RICHARD, MY RICHARD Opening At Shakespeare North Playhouse On 8 MarchFull Cast Announced For Philippa Gregory's RICHARD, MY RICHARD Opening At Shakespeare North Playhouse On 8 March
Birmingham's Lunar New Year 2024 Full Programme RevealedBirmingham's Lunar New Year 2024 Full Programme Revealed

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Wyvern Theatre (2/23-2/23)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Wilde Theatre (3/27-3/28)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (3/14-3/15)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Northern Stage (2/15-2/16)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Ocxford Playhouse (3/26-3/26)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Baths Hall (2/29-2/29)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Palace Theatre (4/30-4/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You