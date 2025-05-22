Ad Infinitum Takes LAST RITES To Bristol Old Vic This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Combining striking physical storytelling with dynamic projection and a soundtrack that can be felt and heard, Last Rites is a non-verbal solo show told through a Deaf man's perspective, exploring the poignant story of a complex relationship lost too soon. Co-devised by Ad Infinitum's Co-Artistic Director George Mann and Scottish-Singaporean theatremaker and Deaf artist Ramesh Meyyappan, the show follows Arjun, who must travel from the UK to India to perform his father's funeral rites. But how do you honour an ancient Hindu ritual that was never passed down? In life, his father refused to learn sign language. In death, Arjun must find a way to say goodbye. Diving into memory sequences examining the impact of this language barrier on his own upbringing, Arjun also grapples with the challenge (and joy) of being a father himself. Shaped by Mann and Meyyappan's lived experiences of losing their fathers, and of becoming fathers themselves, the show celebrates the transformative power of grief and parenthood.

Ramesh Meyyappan performs as intergenerational characters throughout the performance, supported by projection, bass-heavy sound design and physical storytelling to create a piece that integrates BSL with creative captions and is accessible to deaf, Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing audiences. This tender final ceremony weaves memory, identity, and unspoken truths into a rich tapestry of shared memories and a complex relationship cut short by death.

Co-creators George Mann and Ramesh Meyyappan said, “Bringing Last Rites, a universal story told through the eyes of a Deaf man, to Bristol Old Vic - one of the most prestigious regional main stages in the UK - feels really special. We both love Bristol and share a connection to this wonderful community; it's exciting and means such a lot to us to have the chance to tour our work here. Bristol is George's home, and Ad Infinitum's home too - the company's relationship with the city and with the theatre goes back to 2012 when we first toured Translunar Paradise to Bristol Old Vic's studio, before permanently relocating the company to Bristol in 2015. We both love the warmth and generosity of Bristol audiences - which includes a strong Deaf community, many of whom have been incredibly supportive during our creative process - so we can't wait to share Last Rites here.”

A Glasgow-based Singaporean, Ramesh Meyyappan is a theatre maker and Deaf artist who develops performances using an eclectic mix of visual and physical theatre styles. Over the years, his solo performances and collaborations have toured nationally and internationally (over 20 countries) to much critical acclaim. He has been nominated five times for Best Actor at the Life! Theatre Awards (Singapore) and awarded the accolade twice. In 2022, Ramesh starred in Sally Cookson's critically acclaimed production of Ross Willis' award-winning play Wonder Boy at Bristol Old Vic. In 2024 his groundbreaking new show Love Beyond won the Leading Light: Best Scottish Production award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Scottish Theatre Awards. Ramesh is an associate artist of Raw Material and represented by Brennan Artists as an actor.

Co-Artistic Director of Ad Infinitum, George Mann has devised, directed, written and performed for the company for over 18 years. Credits include: Odyssey, winner of ‘The Stage Best Solo Performer Award'; Translunar Paradise, winner of nine awards; Light, four London runs including a sell-out at the 2015 London International Mime Festival; Extraordinary Wall [of Silence], made into a feature film for international screening; and Beautiful Evil Things, one of The Guardian's ‘Best Theatre of 2022': all shows have toured nationally and internationally for years. George won The National Theatre's Quercus Trust Award in December 2014 and was Associate Director at Bristol Old Vic 2015-17. His critically acclaimed main stage directorial work at Bristol Old Vic includes Pink Mist, written by Owen Sheers, one of The Guardian's ‘Best Theatre of 2015', which transferred to Bush Theatre London in 2016.

Ad Infinitum is a multi-award-winning, internationally acclaimed theatre company. Founded by Co-Artistic Directors George Mann and Nir Paldi in 2007, Ad Infinitum is based in Bristol and works internationally. A diverse-led company dedicated to making accessible, inclusive and captivating theatre, in 2023 Ad Infinitum became an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation. Ad Infinitum's portfolio of 15 critically acclaimed international touring productions have won 24 awards; most recently, their newest production Until I Find You/Hasta Encontrarte won the 2025 Cartelera de Teatro Audience Awards for Best Play and Best Actress in Mexico. Their work has been created in partnership with and commissioned by some of the UK's leading theatre organisations including The Barbican, Bristol Old Vic, Everyman Liverpool, London International Mime Festival, The Lowry, Royal and Derngate and Battersea Arts Centre (BAC). Ad Infinitum has toured to over 25 countries globally including the USA, China and Brazil. Highlights include: Last Rites; Until I Find You; Extraordinary Wall [Of Silence]; Beautiful Evil Things; Ballad of the Burning Star; Translunar Paradise; Odyssey and Chloe & The Colour Catcher.

After the performance of Last Rites on Friday 18th July, Ramesh Meyyappan will be joined in a post-show discussion by Bristol theatremaker and Deaf artist David Ellington, who has also made a short film of the creation process behind Last Rites. The event will be in BSL and translated by BSL interpreters into spoken English.

Last Rites will be heading to Bradford (22 July) as part of Bradford City of Culture 2025, performing in the Loading Bay pop-up space commissioned especially for Bradford 2025. Bradford 2025 is a year-long programme of performances, exhibitions, events and activities celebrating Bradford's dynamic contemporary arts and culture.

Last Rites will also be heading to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 at Pleasance One at Pleasance Courtyard (18 – 24 August) as part of the Performance Created in England: Here & Now showcase. Here & Now is one of four showcase programmes of work from the four UK nations at the Edinburgh Festivals. Here & Now focuses on forging new relationships between artists making performance in England and international partners. Here & Now continues the work of Horizon, which ran from 2021-23. (Please see listings info for press enquiry contact details)

