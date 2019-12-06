Acting For Others Announce Over £90,000 Has Been Raised At This Year's One Night Only At The Ivy

Theatrical charity Acting for Others announces that over £90,000 has been raised at this year's One Night Only at The Ivy.

Stars of the stage and screen swapped their costumes for aprons, and served diners for a one-off sitting at The Ivy. Hostesses welcoming guests included Tracie Bennett, David Mitchell and Shelia Hancock, whilst husband and wife duos Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, and Dame Emma Thompson and Greg Wise were Maitre d's for the evening. Behind the bar serving drinks and mixing up cocktails for guests was Phyllis Logan, Harriet Thorpe, Ginny Holder and Jodie Prenger, whilst unfaltering service was executed by a wait staff including Annette Badland, Laura Carmichael, Janie Dee, Michael C. Fox, Cassidy Janson, George Layton, Caroline Quentin, Jemma Redgrave and Hannah Waddingham.

Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Penelope Wilton were also in attendance at the Dame and Knights table.

The evening also included an auction taking place after dinner, led by Carl Mullaney, with prizes including the chance to win a meal prepared exclusively for 10 guests in their own home by The Ivy team, and dinner at The Ivy with Sir Derek Jacobi and Samantha Bond before going on to see Mary Poppins, with a walk on part in Phantom of the Opera going for the highest amount at £13,000.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, Chairman of Acting for Others said, "What a brilliant year, once again we must thank all the actors who turned their hands to service at The Ivy on Sunday evening, as well as those who donated auction prizes and those who won them and gave so generously. Together they were able to raise over £90,000 for Acting for Others to help us continue to support all theatre-workers in need."

Director of The Ivy, Fernando Peire added, "Acting for Others once more pulled out all the stops on Sunday night. The Ivy in Theatreland hosted another memorable evening filled with famous faces from stage and screen, much laughter and merriment and, most importantly, abundant generosity from The Ivy's patrons."





