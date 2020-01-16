Acosta Danza's EVOLUTION Will Embark on UK Tour

As ballet superstar Carlos Acosta takes up the reins at Birmingham Royal Ballet, his critically-acclaimed company of Cuban dancers embarks on a ten-venue nationwide tour of its latest programme, Evolution, opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 3 and 4 March.

Evolution is presented by Dance Consortium, a 20-strong group of member theatres with a commitment to bring the best international contemporary dance to audiences across the UK, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Acosta founded Acosta Danza in 2015 to, in his words, "create a company which didn't look like any other company out there", one which showcased Cuban performers and the vibrancy of Cuban culture. Acosta Danza is now widely acclaimed for an exciting repertoire of works by international and home-grown choreographers performed by a truly distinctive company of dancers with both personality and technique.

The Evolution programme includes two works created especially for Acosta Danza and two contemporary dance classics: Paysage, Soudain, la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg ; Impronta by Barcelona-based Maria Rovira who choreographed the 2019 film Yuli which chronicled Acosta's life and career; Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui 's Faun, inspired by the Ballet Russes' L'apres-midi d'un faune; and Rooster, Christopher Bruce's celebration of the '60s and '70s set to music by the Rolling Stones, in which Acosta makes a guest appearance.

In Paysage, Soudain, la nuit, Lidberg approaches Cuban culture through rumba, a genre of traditional Cuban music with African roots. It takes as its starting point a score by acclaimed Cuban composer Leo Brouwer with additional music by Swedish composer Stefan Levin. Set in an evocative landscape installation Vientos by Cuban artist Elizabet Cerviño, it conjures up a celebratory vision of youth in the magic hours between twilight and dawn.

Former choreographer for the National Ballet of Cuba, Maria Rovira created the solo Impronta specially for company dancer Zeleidy Crespo whose training is rooted in the folkloric dance styles of Cuba. Rovira has a strong connection with Acosta Danza with her choreography being woven throughout Yuli, the film based on Acosta's autobiography, No Way Home: A Cuban Dancer's Story. The film was nominated for five Spanish Goya awards including best new actor for Acosta, best cinematography and best adapted screenplay.

Since its creation in 2009 to celebrate the centenary of Diaghilev's Ballets Russes, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui 's Faun has become a modern classic. Inspired by Nijinsky's L'après midi d'un faune, the duet is suffused with an intense pliant eroticism. Set to Debussy's original score, there are additional musical interventions by composer and producer Nitin Sawhney. Costumes are by fashion designer Hussein Chalayan.

Christopher Bruce is one of the 20th century's leading choreographers. His humorous and energetic Rooster is set to iconic songs recorded by The Rolling Stones: Little Red Rooster; Lady Jane; Not Fade Away; Paint it Black; Ruby Tuesday; Play With Fire; and Sympathy for the Devil. Originally created in 1991, it has been a highlight of the repertoires of both London Contemporary Dance Theatre and Rambert Dance. Here it features a guest appearance from Acosta himself.

The spring 2020 Evolution tour includes seven audio-described performances for blind and visually-impaired patrons. Dance Consortium will work with Sightlines Audio Description Services to deliver the audio-described performances in Southampton, Bradford, Brighton, Canterbury, Salford, Plymouth and Newcastle.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 3 & Wednesday 4 March at 7.30pm

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Tickets: 023 8071 1811 / www.mayflower.org.uk

Friday 6 & Saturday 7 March at 8pmWales Millennium Centre, CardiffTickets: 029 2063 6464 / www.wmc.org.uk

Tuesday 10 & Wednesday 11 March at 7.30pmEden Court, InvernessTickets: 01463 234234 / www.eden-court.co.uk

Friday 13 & Saturday 14 March at 7.30pmAlhambra Theatre, BradfordTickets: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tuesday 17 & Wednesday 18 March at 7.30pmBrighton DomeTickets: 01273 709709 / www.brightondome.org

Friday 20 & Saturday 21 March at 7.30pmThe Marlowe Theatre, CanterburyTickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com

Tuesday 24 & Saturday 25 March at 7.30pmThe Lowry, Salford QuaysTickets: 0343 208 6000 / www.thelowry.com

Friday 27 & Saturday 28 March at 7.30pmPlymouth Theatre RoyalTickets: 01752 267222 / www.theatreroyal.com

Tuesday 7 & Wednesday 8 April at 7.30pmTheatre Royal, NewcastleTickets: 08448 11 21 21 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk





