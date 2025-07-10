Acosta Danza Celebrates 10 Years With A Decade In Motion At Sadler's Wells Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance legend Carlos Acosta will celebrate the tenth anniversary of his dance company Acosta Danza with a mixed bill in London this autumn. A Decade in Motion, which includes two UK premieres, comes to Sadler’s Wells Theatre from Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 September.



Carlos Acosta’s brainchild, Acosta Danza was created after his retirement from The Royal Ballet with the aim of harnessing and developing the young creative dance talent emerging from Cuba. The company celebrates ten years of nurturing dancers who combine classical and contemporary to create a repertory built on Cuban’s history and culture where they stretch dance boundaries.

Acosta Danza’s work was recognised earlier this year when the company won the National Dance Award for Best Mid-Scale Company.

With A Decade in Motion, Acosta brings his Sadler’s Wells International Associate Company to London to showcase an ode to Cuban dance through the pieces of five major choreographers:

La Ecuación (The equation) by celebrated Cuban choreographer George Céspedes opens the evening’s programme. He has created his own style of social dance which embraces Cuban flair alongside mathematical precision.

98 Días (98 Days) by Olivier Award winning Spanish Venezuelan choreographer Javier De Frutos is set in 1920s Cuba and inspired by the life of Spanish playwright Federico García Lorca. The poet found himself so enchanted by Cuba that a short visit turned into the happiest 98 days of his life. This work explores how it feels to fall in love with a place far away from home.

Llamada (Gesture) was created for Acosta Danza in 2023 by acclaimed Spanish choreographer Goyo Montero. Federico García Lorca is also the source of inspiration for this piece, which is drawing on his poem "Ode to Walt Whitman” and explores sexuality, rage and faith.

De Punta a Cabo (From end to end) by Alexis Fernández and Yaday Ponce, performed by the entire ensemble, closes the evening. The piece is set against the Malecón esplanade – an iconic five miles stretch featuring landmarks of Cuba’s architecture along the Havana coast. De Punta a Cabo showcases the breadth and variety of Cuban dance culture, from classical dance to salsa, on pointe shoes and with bare feet.

Carlos Acosta was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1973. After a late but dazzling start in ballet at the age of 9, he became English National Ballet’s youngest ever principal dancer, at 18. He joined the Royal Ballet in London in 1998, where he became an audience favourite. He was awarded a CBE for his contribution to dance in 2014 and retired from classical ballet two years later. In 2016 he also founded his company, Acosta Danza, and has been the director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet since 2020.

Sadler’s Wells Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive, Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, said: “This year Acosta Danza celebrates its 10th anniversary, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone who has contributed towards making the company the success it is today, most recently winning the award for best mid-scale company at The National Dance Awards. Collaborating with diverse, highly talented choreographers, teachers and dancers has enabled me to create a unique blend of classical, contemporary, and Cuban folk repertoire that represents the fusion of our eclectic Cuban race. I am so proud of what we have achieved and look forward to the next 10 years.”